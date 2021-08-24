Cancel
Video Games

The Steam Deck interview: Valve's designers on all things hardware, software, and knowing when to stop

By Katharine Castle
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, I sat down with Steam Deck designers Greg Coomer and Lawrence Yang to talk about Valve's new portable handheld PC. It's without doubt one of the most exciting things to happen in PC gaming in recent years - I'm certainly looking forward to it, and I know many of you are as well. While Covid restrictions meant I couldn't go and see it in person like many other media outlets, I did get to talk with Coomer and Yang about the Steam Deck's hardware, design, and future-proofing over Zoom instead. You may have already seen a few snippets from our conversation appear on the site in recent weeks, but here's the interview in full.

