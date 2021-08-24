Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Erika Ettin column: How to improve the world of dating apps

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that men and women are different. I’ve been seeing that difference compounded in my clients when it comes to dating apps, like Tinder and Bumble. Men and women, regardless of orientation, use the apps in a very different manner from each other. Of course, this is a generalization, and there are exceptions to every rule. But I want to share some insights on the way people approach the dating apps, as I’ve learned from coaching clients for the last 10 years.

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Apps#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Marrying a White Man Against My Wishes.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Recently, I learned that my adult daughter was getting married within the year. I was surprised to learn this because I knew nothing of her dating anyone, let alone seriously enough that marriage was in the near future. I’ll admit my daughter and I are not as close as we could be, not since her mother and I divorced when she was a preteen and I moved out of state. Our contact was more limited after I remarried, but I still thought she would inform me of her beau. I arranged a trip to go visit her and see him in person. I was taken aback to learn her fiancé is a white man; she is black. I didn’t say anything at the time, but after I left and thought about it, I felt I should talk to her about it. While the man seemed nice enough, I felt she didn’t know what she was getting herself into.
Relationship Advicetelegraphherald.com

Ask Amy: 'Silent sister' to derail wedding?

Dear Amy: My extended family has a history of division, of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It’s a multi-generational pattern I’d like to end for the next generation. We are joyfully planning our daughter’s upcoming wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr...
Hikingarcamax.com

Erika Ettin: Face it. You need to stop covering your face in dating profile photos

As someone who views hundreds or maybe even thousands of dating profiles per week — yes, seriously — I know a thing or two about a good photo. I know even more about a bad pic... and how one seemingly deceptive photo can turn into a left swipe faster than you can say, “Why doesn’t this person have any photos without their sunglasses on?”
InternetFlorida Star

Online Outrage Encouraged By Social Media, Gets Higher Engagement By Design: Study

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Social media platforms reward users for expressing moral outrage with higher engagement in terms of “likes” and “shares” to their posts, which encourages people online to amplify such activity, new research has found. A team of researchers at Yale University measured the expression of moral outrage on Twitter during real-life controversial events and studied the behaviors of subjects […]
Relationship AdviceTrendHunter.com

Video-First Dating Apps

Teleport is a new video-first dating app that offers an experience inspired by the real world and face-to-face connections. Rather than having its users endlessly swipe to find prospective matches, Teleport connects people with shared interests, passions and beliefs, and introduces them to one another via invite-only, five-minute "microdates." With their app, co-founders Chad Goodman and Tyler Greenberg are on a mission to introduce the next generation of online dating. As Goodman told Bustle, "I wanted to create an experience online that buries the inauthenticity of swiping, scrolling, fake profiles, and endless texting."
Cell Phonesfox38corpuschristi.com

Entrepreneurs Do Well on Dating Apps

People who place 'entrepreneur and 'self-employed' in their dating profiles get 10 percent more phone numbers. Experts say there's a reason why and that's because dating apps are just a reflection of trends at large and quitting your job to pursue your passions or start a business is trendy right now. For more trending stories, watch the full clip!
Cell PhonesPopculture

Tinder Makes Major Change That Could Change How People Use Dating App

Tinder is reportedly adding ID Verification to its platform very soon, which could change the way the app is used fundamentally. According to a report by Gizmodo, the familiar feature will be present on Tinder for voluntary use very soon. Some critics say it should be a requirement to use the app at all.
Relationship AdviceWinston-Salem Journal

Jade & Kevin: Dating-app Courtship, Christmas Engagement

Most people have horror stories when they join dating apps, but entrepreneur Jade Collins and band director/photographer Kevin Greene found true love after swiping yes on their dating apps. Soon after connecting on the dating app, they shared their first date at the restaurant, Red Bowl. Christmas 2019 brought much...
TechnologyReading Eagle

Everyday ethics: Life before the internet

Here are two new ways to mark time: B.I. A.I. I know it’s difficult to believe, but B.I. (before the internet) is a relatively new way to mark the years. While there is more than one person credited with its invention, generally the internet is considered to be over 50 years old.
Relationship AdviceInternational Business Times

How Business Etiquette Improves Communication

Etiquette is the rules that govern proper manners in specific settings such as schools, boardrooms, or restaurants. Communication and business etiquette are terms thrown together in the business world, but not everyone understands how the two correlate. To truly understand how business etiquette and communication interact, you have to know what is business etiquette.
Cell PhonesDaily Evergreen

Hinge: Dating app review

Welcome to the beginning of a long series exploring the confusing, exciting and weird world of online dating. Dating apps have always seemed like a form of entertainment to me — almost like a game. They were, in some way, a rite of passage for those who turned 18 in high school. On my 18th birthday, I can shamefully say I was one of those that registered for a Tinder account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy