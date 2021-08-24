Roofstock CEO Gary Beasley Talks Real Estate, Property Investment During the Time of COVID
In the past, investing in real estate has been relegated to the very wealthy or very determined. Sure, there have been REITs for ages, but these securities lean towards the opaque. Innovation in financial services has democratized access to a host of non-traditional asset classes and real estate has emerged as one of the most successful sectors of Fintech when it comes to property marketplaces. Roofstock is one of these investment marketplaces that targets single-family homes as rental properties enabling smaller investors the option to invest and manage homes on a single platform.www.crowdfundinsider.com
