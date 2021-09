2020 was a rough year for a number of reasons, and what really hit the entertainment world was the unfortunate number of celebrity deaths. One that arguably rocked the world the hardest was that of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who alongside his 13-year-old daughter and several others, was killed in a helicopter crash. Bryant’s absence is still felt by many, especially his wife, Vanessa. She has been strong in honoring her husband’s memory, though, and she recently paid tribute to him with a tender message on his birthday. And yes, crying would be a natural response.