Giants place Rysen John, Quincy Wilson on injured reserve

By Dan Benton
 8 days ago
The New York Giants have to clear five roster spots by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday in order to meet the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline.

Although no cuts have been made quite yet, the Giants did clear two spots by placing tight end Rysen John and safety Quincy Wilson on injured reserve.

Both John and Wilson suffered ankle injuries in Sunday’s 17-13 preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Because they were placed on IR prior to the team establishing a 53-man roster, they will miss the season unless waived with an injury settlement. If an injury settlement is reached, they will be able to sign with any of the 31 other teams following the duration of the settlement.

If either John or Wilson is waived with an injury settlement, they can not re-sign with the Giants until three weeks after the duration of the agreed upon settlement.

Although Wilson was a long-shot to crack the 53-man roster given the team’s depth at safety (and corner), John had made a compelling case for a spot.

