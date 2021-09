OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Even without winning a tournament prior to Sunday’s unforgettable showdown at the BMW Championship, this has been the Summer of Bryson on the PGA Tour. He’s dominated the news in every medium for what he’s said, what he hasn’t said, the beefs with players, caddies, his own equipment company and occasionally for his play, which has been both good and bad but never dull. So it was appropriate that the Summer of Bryson stretched through the final hours on the final weekend in August, continuing with him as much a part of the show even when he’s not holding a trophy.