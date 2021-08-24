New diversity leader joins Bed Bath & Beyond from Macy's
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has named Nicole Cokley Dunlap to lead the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy. Cokley Dunlap joins Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Macy's Inc., where she had served as vice president of diversity and inclusion strategy since 2019. Before that, she was Bloomingdale's vice president, diversity and inclusion, employee giving and human resources business partner.www.bizjournals.com
