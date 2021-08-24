New diversity leader joins Bed Bath & Beyond from Macy's

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With so much focus on fitness, health and wellness these days, one aspect that many people forget to consider along with exercise and nutrition is a good night's sleep. A critical tool for a restful night is a great bed set-up, which includes not only a comfortable mattress and pillows but also a comforter that will keep you warm and toasty (or cool and relaxed, depending on your preference). You can snag one right now from Bed Bath and Beyond's comforter sale, which sees some comforters going for as low as $23.99, a fraction of what a high-quality comforter usually sells for.