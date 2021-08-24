Cancel
New diversity leader joins Bed Bath & Beyond from Macy's

By Anne Stych
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond Inc. has named Nicole Cokley Dunlap to lead the company's diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy. Cokley Dunlap joins Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Macy's Inc., where she had served as vice president of diversity and inclusion strategy since 2019. Before that, she was Bloomingdale's vice president, diversity and inclusion, employee giving and human resources business partner.

Businessfreightwaves.com

Bed Bath & Beyond’s rethinking of supply chain driving digital gains

Two years ago, Bed Bath & Beyond was behind the times. Prior to the pandemic, the company focused almost exclusively on in-store sales. “The pandemic taught all of us hard lessons,” COO John Hartmann said during his opening keynote address on Wednesday at the Home Delivery World 2021 conference in Philadelphia. “For Bed Bath & Beyond, that was [we were] behind the curve.”
Businessroi-nj.com

Bed Bath & Beyond hires retail industry veteran to lead DE&I

Bed Bath & Beyond hired a former Macy’s vice president to lead its diversity, equity & inclusion strategy. Nicole Cokley Dunlap will join the retailer’s leadership team in September as its chief diversity officer, the company said in a statement released Tuesday. Cokley Dunlap will lead Bed Bath & Beyond’s...
Businessbizjournals

Denise Paulonis named new CEO of Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings announced Wednesday that it has tapped Denise Paulonis as its new president and CEO, effective Oct. 1. The publicly-traded company's current President and CEO, Chris Brickman, will step down from the C-suite and board at the end of this month, but stay in a consulting role until March to ease the transition. Paulonis has sat on the company's board since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Walgreens' new CEO builds out C-suite

Months after stepping into the role of Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO, Rosalind Brewer has appointed new execs to the leadership team, including the company's first chief customer officer. The company appointed Danielle Gray as executive vice president and global chief legal officer for WBA, Tracey Brown as president of retail...
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Walgreens Is Looking More Like Walmart With Latest Hires

Tracey Brown, Jeff Gruener and Danielle Gray have joined the senior leadership team at Walgreens Boots Alliance in key roles six months after Rosalind Brewer was named CEO. It’s common for new CEOs to recruit their own senior leadership team and in Brewer’s case two of the three new hires are former colleagues from her tenure at Sam’s Club and Walmart and the third is a lawyer with strong connections in Washington, D.C.
ShoppingMLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Clearance Event begins today, save up to 60%

Now through September 6th, shop Bed Bath & Beyond to save up to 60% on home goods. All week, you can enjoy discounts on bedding, bathroom items, kitchen appliances, and more. Bed Bath & Beyond offers a vast selection of high-quality products for all areas of your home. Featuring premium products across major categories like appliances, bedding, dining sets, and décor, this major retailer is the perfect place for anyone looking to spruce up their home. The brand is committed to environmental and social governance, bringing their strategies to life through initiatives focused on equity, inclusivity, community, and sustainability. Striving to help all customers cultivate their sense of home, Bed Bath & Beyond continues to adapt and improve their business. Click here to learn more.
Businessgrocerydive.com

Sprouts' CFO departs

Sprouts Farmers Market announced on Tuesday that Chief Financial Officer Denise Paulonis is leaving the company. She will become CEO of hair care supply chain Sally Beauty Holdings on Oct. 1, according to an announcement from that retailer on Wednesday. Current Sprouts board member Lawrence “Chip” Molloy will assume the...
Businessbizjournals

Amazon reveals latest employee count for its Arlington second headquarters

Amazon.com Inc. has hired more than 3,000 people for its Arlington second headquarters so far, the tech giant said Wednesday. That means Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has reached at least 12% of the 25,000-employee minimum that it has pledged to hire by 2030. If it makes that goal, it earns at total of $550 million in cash incentives from Virginia. Amazon could receive an additional $200 million in state funds if the company hires a total of 37,850 people by 2035.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Sally Beauty Appoints First Female CEO

Click here to read the full article. Sally Beauty Holdings has appointed a new president and chief executive officer: Denise Paulonis. With the move, Paulonis becomes one of few women leading a publicly traded company — and the first woman CEO for Sally Beauty.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series She succeeds Chris Brickman, who will step down Sept. 30. Paulonis has been on Sally’s board since 2018. She was most recently chief financial officer for Sprouts Farmers Market. She also has held several executive roles at The Michaels...
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Get a comforter for as low as $24 during the Bed Bath & Beyond comforter sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With so much focus on fitness, health and wellness these days, one aspect that many people forget to consider along with exercise and nutrition is a good night's sleep. A critical tool for a restful night is a great bed set-up, which includes not only a comfortable mattress and pillows but also a comforter that will keep you warm and toasty (or cool and relaxed, depending on your preference). You can snag one right now from Bed Bath and Beyond's comforter sale, which sees some comforters going for as low as $23.99, a fraction of what a high-quality comforter usually sells for.
Marketspulse2.com

Macy’s Shares: $27 Target From Jefferies

The shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) have received a price target of $27 from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) have received a price target of $27 from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
RetailPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Department Store in the U.S., Data Shows

Department stores have a lot to offer shoppers, especially those looking to get a wide variety of goods without having to visit multiple retailers. However, not all of these big name shopping destinations have the best reputation, according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, which Best Life used to determine the least trusted department store in the U.S.
RetailEntrepreneur

3 Department Store Stocks to Buy, 1 to Avoid

Even though the resurgence of COVID-19 cases may dampen department stores’ growth in the near term, relatively inelastic demand for consumer goods and their strong online presence are expected to help quality department store stocks Kohl’s (KSS), Macy’s (M), and Dillard’s (DDS) advance. In contrast, we think it could be wise to avoid Nordstrom (JWN) because of its relatively weak fundamentals. Let's discuss.

