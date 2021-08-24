Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Sixers bring back guard Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal

By Ky Carlin
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7s5z_0bbLRekV00
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to begin training camp for the 2021-22 season in a little over a month and they will need to set everything up for that time to be sure they are in a good position to practice and prepare.

On Tuesday, they brought back a former shooting guard with thin their organization in Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal. Highsmith played five games for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season and he spent the majority of both that season and the 2019-20 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate.

Highsmith spent the 2020-21 season over in Germany and he averaged 7.9 points across 23 games and 27.3 minutes per game.

Due to the nature of the exhibit 10 contract, if the Sixers waive him before the regular season begins, they can designate him as an affiliate player to retain his G League rights. He would then be sent back to the Blue Coats and remain within the organization.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
64K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haywood Highsmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Guard#The Delaware Blue Coats#Sixers Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have revamped their entire roster this offseason with hopes of making it back to the NBA Finals. After winning the NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the 2021 postseason by the Phoenix Suns. Looking to avoid that...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Unhappy Stars the Knicks Need to Trade For

The New York Knicks are coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013. They made drastic improvements last season but were eliminated in five games in the first round. While it was an early postseason exit, the Knicks took a step in the right direction. They could become a true contender by making a trade for an established star.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Daryl Morey is Right in Remaining Patient With Simmons Trade

All offseason, the basketball community has waited for the answer to one question. What does the future hold for Ben Simmons?. Following the Sixers' Game 7 loss to the Hawks, many believed the former number one pick played his final game in Philadelphia. Despite Daryl Morey having trade discussions for Simmons throughout the offseason, he has still yet to be moved.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers to Sign Former Hornets Guard Grant Riller to Two-Way Deal

The Sixers plan to sign former Charlotte Hornets guard Grant Riller to a two-way deal, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Riller signing comes almost immediately after the Sixers opened up a second two-way spot on the roster. Following the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers filled up the first spot with undrafted Michigan State forward Aaron Henry.
NBAchatsports.com

Instant analysis: Sixers sign second-year point guard Grant Riller

After parting ways with Rayjon Tucker this morning, the Sixers have made a corresponding roster move in the way of signing second-year PG Grant Rillier. Riller was a second-round pick last year and spent his rookie season under the radar in Charlotte. He appeared in seven games, totalling 18 points. When looking back at his numbers prior to being drafted though, it’s easy to see the potential.
NBANBC Sports

Source: Sixers agree to 2-way deal with Grant Riller

The Sixers have agreed to a two-way contract with Grant Riller, a source confirmed Wednesday morning to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news. Riller's contract is for one year, the source said. Riller, a 24-year-old guard, was taken 56th by the Hornets in the 2020...
NBADetroit News

Pistons to bring back Hamidou Diallo on two-year deal

The Pistons are keeping the band together — mostly. But it's going to come at a cost. The Pistons agreed to a two-year deal with wing Hamidou Diallo on Thursday, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported the agreement, it's a...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wizards Add Jaime Echenique On Exhibit 10 Deal

The Wizards have signed free agent center Jaime Echenique to an Exhibit 10 contract, reports Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). Echenique played his college ball at Wichita State from 2018-20. The 24-year-old suited up for the Wizards’ Summer League club in Las Vegas. The 6’11” big man went...

Comments / 0

Community Policy