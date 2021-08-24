Sixers bring back guard Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to begin training camp for the 2021-22 season in a little over a month and they will need to set everything up for that time to be sure they are in a good position to practice and prepare.

On Tuesday, they brought back a former shooting guard with thin their organization in Haywood Highsmith on an exhibit 10 deal. Highsmith played five games for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season and he spent the majority of both that season and the 2019-20 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s G League affiliate.

Highsmith spent the 2020-21 season over in Germany and he averaged 7.9 points across 23 games and 27.3 minutes per game.

Due to the nature of the exhibit 10 contract, if the Sixers waive him before the regular season begins, they can designate him as an affiliate player to retain his G League rights. He would then be sent back to the Blue Coats and remain within the organization.

