Orlando, FL

Orlando Magical Dining: New Overnight Packages and More

By Stephanie Patterson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpQBB_0bbLRcz300

There are two things we love most about this time of year: back-to-school and the return of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining . This annual celebration of Orlando eateries features 85+ Orlando restaurants offering a three-course, prix fixe menu for $40/person. Totally worth the trip on I-4! UPDATE: Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – October 2, 2022.

You can check out the full list of restaurants plus all the menus here.

What is Orlando’s Magical Dining?

85+ Orlando restaurants offering a three-course, prix fixe menu for $40/person. $1 from every meal served will be donated to The Able Trust, which is helping to expand employment opportunities for people with disabilities in Central Florida. Visit Orlando will also be allocating a small percentage of funds to a local organization in each Orange County district that also supports this cause.

Please remember to request the special Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining menu upon arrival at the restaurant. Also note that tax and gratuity are not included in the $40 per person.

No need to plan a road trip to Orlando solely for dinner, though. A selection of exclusive overnight packages pairing cozy rooms with special deals, including Magical Dining experiences for two. It’s the perfect excuse to plan a quick getaway before summer’s end. And with some resorts offering theme park transportation, you can also squeeze in a visit to the parks.

NEW TO MAGICAL DINING for 2022: OVERNIGHT PACKAGES

Returning for 2022 is Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights , offering couples exclusive hotel and resort offers to extend the dining experience at participating hotel restaurants.

Here are a few of our favorite options:

  • Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin : up to 30% off
  • Caribe Royale Resort : $219 per night*, Magical Nights experience includes two (2) Magical Dining meals at the renowned, AAA Four Diamond Venetian Chop House, plus overnight accommodations in a newly redesigned one bedroom suite. *rate does not include taxes or daily resort fee.
  • Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Downtown : $40.00 F& B credit, and complimentary wi-fi
  • Reunion Resort and Golf Club : discounted rates with code MAGICAL
  • Lake Nona Wave Hotel : Florida Residents can save 15% on stays
  • The Point Hotel and Suites on International Drive : Receive 25% off our best available rate in a Grand One Bedroom Suite along with a bottle of wine

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts

A Disney hotel located within walking distance of Epcot and Disney’s Boardwalk, this option is perfect for couples who want to combine Magical Dining with a Disney theme park visit. Take advantage of up to 30% off an overnight stay combined with Magical Dining. Il Mulino New York Trattoria and Todd English’s bluezoo, both located on property, are participating in Magical Dining this year.

Other resort amenities include Disney theme park transportation, 5 pools, 18 restaurants and lounges (explore some on an epic resort food crawl ), the luxurious Mandara Spa and more. This resort grounds offer a nice vantage point for the nightly Epcot fireworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AadLc_0bbLRcz300

Tiramisu at Il Mulino – featured on the Magical Dining menu

Caribe Royale Orlando

Caribe Royale’s Magical Dining package combines an overnight stay in a one bedroom suite, complimentary parking, and a Magical Dining Dinner for two at The Venetian Chop House for $219. This all-inclusive option is great for couples who want to keep planning at a minimum. Transportation to the Disney theme parks and Disney Springs is also available. PS – this hotel is pet-friendly!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRsZX_0bbLRcz300

Image credit: Caribe Royale Orlando

Courtyard by Marriott Orlando Downtown

If you want to experience Orlando like a local, this is our top pick. This hotel’s package includes a $40 food & beverage credit for The Bistro, free parking, and late checkout. But the real highlight is the convenient location for checking out participating Magical Dining restaurants in downtown Orlando.

DETAILS

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining Magical Dining is scheduled for Friday, August 26 – October 2, 2022.

The 2022 lineup includes more than 85 participating local restaurants, each offering a three-course, prix fixe dinner menu for $40 per person. Takeout options are available at select restaurants.

As an added bonus, $1 from every meal is donated to a deserving local charity.
For more information and to view menus, go to our Magical Dining Guide at OrlandoDateNightGuide.com or the official site, MagicalDining.com .

Looking for more food-focused date night ideas? Try these:

Feature image courtesy of Visit Orlando

The post Orlando Magical Dining: New Overnight Packages and More appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .

Comments / 0

 

#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Disney Parks#Disney World#Dining In#Downtown Orlando#Disney Theme Parks#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Magical Dining#The Able Trust
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It’s the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there’s more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

 https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/

