Amazon To Host Second Annual ‘Represent The Future’ Summit To Help BIPOC Entrepreneurs
Amazon will host its second annual Represent The Future (RTF) Summit to help minority entrepreneurs beginning today. The event begins at 9 a.m. Pacific/12 p.m. Eastern. The virtual career fair will run through Wednesday and is a chance for Black, Latinx, and Native American professionals of all backgrounds and levels of experience to gather. Speakers and sessions will highlight Amazon’s global business ecosystem, customer-obsessed culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the role innovation, invention, and intrapreneurship play in building the future.www.blackenterprise.com
