Amazon To Host Second Annual ‘Represent The Future’ Summit To Help BIPOC Entrepreneurs

It doesn't come as a surprise that women face systemic social and financial challenges while starting a business. It becomes even more evident when we consider that women get $33 million less capital than men for their ventures, or that 90% of all startups that raised series A funding don't have a female founder. However, a welcome change to this situation is coming; there are companies in multiple sectors which are supporting women in their industries & female entrepreneurs. They are determined to propel women into success by helping to address the unique challenges they face.