Rev. Monica Corsaro, Monmouth’s new interim chaplain of community engagement, is grateful for a word that’s not in her job title. “They often use the word ‘director’ in the job titles of people in positions like mine, but we don’t direct, we ‘companion,'” said Corsaro. “And that ‘companion’ piece is very important. I’m a super-extrovert, so this (pandemic) has been tough.”