201K Marylanders get health insurance in special enrollment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than 200,000 Maryland residents have gained health insurance coverage during a coronavirus special enrollment period.

Maryland Health Connection announced Tuesday that a total of 201,141 people had enrolled since March 2020.

The 17-month special enrollment in response to the pandemic was one of the longest of any state in the country. It was extended several times as the emergency continued and ended Aug. 15.

Maryland Health Connection is administered by the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

More than 1.3 million Marylanders are currently covered through Maryland Health Connection -- about 1.2 million in Medicaid and more than 165,000 in private coverage with nearly 80% qualifying for financial help. That’s up 12% compared to before the pandemic.

The next opportunity for Marylanders to enroll in private health insurance through Maryland Health Connection will begin Nov. 1 for the 2022 coverage year.