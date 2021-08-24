Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

201K Marylanders get health insurance in special enrollment

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — More than 200,000 Maryland residents have gained health insurance coverage during a coronavirus special enrollment period.

Maryland Health Connection announced Tuesday that a total of 201,141 people had enrolled since March 2020.

The 17-month special enrollment in response to the pandemic was one of the longest of any state in the country. It was extended several times as the emergency continued and ended Aug. 15.

Maryland Health Connection is administered by the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

More than 1.3 million Marylanders are currently covered through Maryland Health Connection -- about 1.2 million in Medicaid and more than 165,000 in private coverage with nearly 80% qualifying for financial help. That’s up 12% compared to before the pandemic.

The next opportunity for Marylanders to enroll in private health insurance through Maryland Health Connection will begin Nov. 1 for the 2022 coverage year.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

554K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Insurance Coverage#Ap#Marylanders#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthbaconsrebellion.com

Are We Willing to Require Health Care Workers to Get Vaccinated If There Are No Replacements?

Sometimes reality trumps policy. The headline asks a question for which I do not have an answer. My personal position is that all health care workers and all school workers should get vaccinated. Reality suggests that changing the verb from “should” to “must” depends on the availability of replacements, the necessity of the service and risks and rewards of both options.
Health Servicesqcitymetro.com

Deadline nears for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act

People interested in obtaining or changing their health care insurance have less than two weeks left to adjust their coverage under a limited special enrollment period. President Biden signed an executive order to reopen the Federal Marketplace because of the pandemic, which caused many Americans to become uninsured or underinsured. The federal government did this to allow the millions of people who are uninsured and eligible for Affordable Care Act policies to sign up for coverage.
Cumberland, MDCumberland Times-News

Trone visits AHEC West, talks health insurance

CUMBERLAND — U.S. Rep. David Trone stopped by AHEC West Thursday as part of his swing through Allegany and Garrett counties to talk about the impact the American Rescue Plan is having on health care insurance affordability. The congressman's office released numbers stating that 26,000 people within Maryland's 6th congressional...
Public Healthctnewsjunkie.com

Long-Term Care Staff Will Need To Get Vaccinated By Sept. 7

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz signed an executive order Friday that mandates all long-term care staff get vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure, which was anticipated, will require all staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities to receive their first dose by Sept. 7. If they don’t comply they will be subject to a $20,000 civil penalty.
Public HealthWMDT.com

Gov. Carney announces vaccination requirements for healthcare employees

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services have announced that starting September 30, staff in long-term care and other health facilities will be required to provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular testing for COVID-19. This requirement will be formalized by the end of this month and will cover the following:
Public Healthabccolumbia.com

Anti-Vaxer’s may end up paying more for health insurance

The vaccine resisters offer all kinds of reasons for refusing the free shots and for ignoring efforts to nudge them to get inoculated. Campaigns urging Americans to get vaccinated for their health, for their grandparents, for their neighbors, or to get free doughnuts or a free joint haven’t done the trick. States have even held lotteries with a chance to win millions or a college scholarship.
Virginia Statestateofreform.com

Next steps for Virginia health insurance after successful enrollment period

Over 48,000 Virginians gained health insurance through the state marketplace during the 2021 Special Enrollment Period (SEP), which concluded Sunday, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The SEP report estimates over 2.5 million Americans overall gained health coverage through HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces during the SEP.
California StateMerced Sun-Star

Covered California opens special health insurance enrollment period for wildfire survivors

Covered California is opening a special enrollment period to allow residents of 11 wildfire-ravaged counties to buy health insurance coverage if they do not already have it. “The wildfires have disrupted the lives of thousands of people across the state, and we want to make sure those affected know they can get financial help to have quality health care coverage,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “Providing this path to coverage will ensure that those who have been affected by the fires have an opportunity to get quality coverage through Covered California or Medi-Cal.”
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland employers should require workers to get COVID vaccine, state health secretary says

In order to improve coronavirus vaccination rates, Maryland’s top health official said Tuesday that he’s hoping employers will require workers to get the shot. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state isn’t considering any widespread vaccination mandates, instead “nudging” companies to institute their own requirements. “What we really need are employers to take charge. They have the ...
Maryland StateWashington Times

Hogan: Maryland health workers must get vaccinated or face regular testing

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday all nursing home and hospital staff in the state will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Staff at nursing homes and hospitals must get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 1 or submit to ongoing COVID-19 screening and testing, the Republican governor said, noting that congregate facilities like nursing homes became “ground zero” for the coronavirus pandemic last spring.
CancerSavannah Morning News

How gaps in health insurance coverage haunt vulnerable patients

As the oldest child, then the mother of two and grandmother of seven, Susan Marsh has always been the rock for others. Now, the 55-year-old from Davisboro, Ga., has no choice but to ask for help — in the form of financial assistance in the fight for her life. But...
Delaware Statecoastalpoint.com

Delawareans to get $12.3M in health insurance rebates

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced on Aug. 31 that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware will issue rebates totaling more than $12.3 million to some Delawareans. Residents who purchase insurance on the Delaware Health Insurance Marketplace, those who purchase Highmark Delaware plans outside of the marketplace, and Highmark small-group policyholders...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland’s enrollment in Obamacare jumps 12% during coronavirus pandemic emergency

Maryland’s health exchange added 200,000 enrollees during the coronavirus emergency, an increase of 12% from pre-pandemic levels, officials said Tuesday. The state opened a special enrollment period in March 2020 to allow people who were losing employer-provided health coverage or otherwise without it to get insurance. The period was extended repeatedly until Aug. 15 to help those affected by ...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Charge the unvaccinated higher insurance rates and triage them for health care

The best approach to eliminating the COVID-19 delta variant problem is to encourage vaccinations, which is no secret. It’s all about the money and fear. Insurance companies should immediately announce an increase in health care premiums for those people who elect to stay unvaccinated, just as they do if you elect to keep smoking cigarettes. Both practices have substantial costs to our health care system.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Most private health plans no longer waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 care

Seventy-two percent of the country's largest health plans are no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment, according to research released Aug. 19 by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. Most private insurers waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatment early in the pandemic. Some insurers started phasing out these waivers last November,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy