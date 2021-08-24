Fortnite Impostors Is a Hollow, Soulless Among Us Knock-Off

Earlier today, Epic Games revealed Fortnite's new Imposters mode, which seems to take heavy inspiration from Among Us. The similarity did not go unnoticed by the latter game's developer InnerSloth, most notably the team's community manager, Victoria Tran. Tran took to Twitter to air her disappointment that Epic Games didn't bother reaching out to see about offering an official collaboration. Considering the fact that Fortnite is known for offering crossover content, it makes the decision somewhat perplexing. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of fans of Among Us and Fortnite would have loved an official crossover, and it could have benefited both games.