Fortnite Impostors Is a Hollow, Soulless Among Us Knock-Off

By Chris McMullen
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Fortnite Impostors mode is the gaming equivalent of those knock-off action figure sets you see in discount stores. Sure, at first glance it’s the Avengers, but then you notice Batman’s been shoved in there, the painting’s so poor it looks like Captain America’s helmet is merging with his flesh, and going by their agonized expressions, every other one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is begging for the sweet release of death.

