LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Bradley Snyder, the top of the podium is nothing new. As a swimmer in 2012, Lt. Snyder was first to touch the wall on two occasions- Men’s 100m and 400m Freestyle. Four years later in Rio, he became one of the year’s signature athletes, defending his title in both events, while adding a gold in the 50m Freestyle, all in the “S11” classification, which is for athletes who are visually repaired entirely.