Indoor Air Quality Lessons from Historic Homes
When Historic New England opened some of its homes to the public after the onset of the pandemic, it knew good air circulation was an important factor in keeping visitors safe and healthy. Thankfully, old homes do airflow right. Historic design and construction ensured homes remained cool on hot days—they had to, there were no HVAC systems yet. At Historic New England’s Hamilton House, opposing windows keep air moving through the home, a regular practice for 18th and 19th century homes. Dog trot or breezeway houses offer the same mechanism, and stack rooms atop one another around central hallways, reports Forbes.www.probuilder.com
Comments / 0