Home & Garden

Indoor Air Quality Lessons from Historic Homes

By Mark Hodges
probuilder.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Historic New England opened some of its homes to the public after the onset of the pandemic, it knew good air circulation was an important factor in keeping visitors safe and healthy. Thankfully, old homes do airflow right. Historic design and construction ensured homes remained cool on hot days—they had to, there were no HVAC systems yet. At Historic New England’s Hamilton House, opposing windows keep air moving through the home, a regular practice for 18th and 19th century homes. Dog trot or breezeway houses offer the same mechanism, and stack rooms atop one another around central hallways, reports Forbes.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Summer Home#Cool Air#Indoor Air Quality#Historic New England#Victorian#Roseland Cottage#Gothic Revival
