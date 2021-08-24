Derek Stingley Jr to be ready for LSU opener on Sept. 4

One of the main concerns for the LSU Tigers as we close in on the first game of the 2021 season is the health of starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. He has missed time as of late due to what is being called a “minor camp injury.”

According to Derek Stingley Sr, the top cornerback for the LSU Tigers will be ready to go against the UCLA Bruins in the season opener.

Derek Sr joined T-Bob Hebert and Jacob Hester on their show ‘Off The Bench’ that airs on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge. Stingley Jr has been nursing minor injuries during fall camp. He was held out of practice and the second scrimmage.

It was expected that Stingley would be part of the offense this upcoming season but prior to getting worked in at receiver, he suffered the injury. Head coach Ed Orgeron stated that the injury wouldn’t prevent Stingley from playing but they wanted to give him some rest ahead of the season.

The risk of making his injury worse in practice wasn’t worth him missing extended time during the season. Last season, Stingley would play in seven of the team’s 10 games, dealing with injuries throughout the season. When he is healthy the former five-star prospect is the best cover corner in the country.

Stingley posted 27 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs, five passes defended, with one fumble forced and one recovery. Not near the level we saw in his freshman campaign.