Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Hurricane repairs at community college in Lake Charles

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A southwest Louisiana community college says it has nearly completed more than $40 million in repairs and rebuilding needed because of damage from last year’s Hurricane Laura.

The need for skilled workers to repair buildings around the area has boosted enrollment in some classes at SOWELA Technical Community College, though total enrollment is down.

The category 4 hurricane that hit on Aug. 27 damaged all 13 buildings on the Lake Charles campus. Ten are fully open, and more will be by the end of October, the school said.

The new Arts and Humanities Building is expected to open in October. The old one had to be demolished, the school said earlier.

The Chennault Building, a refurbished hangar for the aviation maintenance program, is partly open. Other parts are closed to repair water damage.

A classroom building called the Calcasieu Building will soon be demolished and rebuilt.

Programs that have grown include industrial electrical technology, up from 96 students last fall to 136 this year — a 41.6% increase.

The school said machine tool technology, taught for the first time last year with eight students, more than doubled to 20.

Digital arts and communication enrollment rose 120%, from 30 to 66 students.

The school has said that the storm did minimal damage to its buildings in Jennings and Oakdale, which were operating normally during repairs.

The college has 2,875 students registered for the fall semester at the three campuses. That compares to 3,454 in fall 2019 and 3,187 last fall.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

554K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Oakdale, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lake Charles, LA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Water Damage#Southwest Louisiana#Ap#The Chennault Building#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Cape Girardeau, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

Amid COVID surge, masks required for Cape Girardeau students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — With COVID-19 cases surging in southeast Missouri, the region’s largest public school district is now requiring face coverings. The Southeast Missourian reported that the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Tuesday to require masks. Classes began Aug. 25 and already, eight of the district’s 10 schools have seen average attendance dip to 90% or below — the level triggering the mask mandate.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Emergency fishing closures begin Wednesday

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Extremely low numbers of returning steelhead on tributaries of the Columbia River Basin have forced angling restrictions on rivers in northeast Oregon. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildfire says the passage of summer steelhead at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River from July 1 to Aug. 26 was at its lowest count since 1938. The preseason estimate was 89,200 — the new in-season prediction is 35,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy