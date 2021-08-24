Cancel
NBA All-Star Chris Paul Is Putting Vegan Vending Machines on HBCU Campuses

By Anna Starostinetskaya
vegnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional basketball player Chris Paul—who currently plays point guard for the Phoenix Suns—recently invested in beverage brand Koia and is bringing its plant-based shakes to the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Under the new partnership, Paul will introduce a Koia vending machine filled with its nutrition-packed, plant-based beverages at HBCUs that Paul has relationships with. The initial pilot program will launch this year with a greater roll-out planned for 2022.

NBAVegetarian Times

NBA Star Chris Paul Makes a Play for Accessible, Inclusive Plant-Based Eating

NBA player Chris Paul shifted to a plant-based diet in 2019. In 2021, his team, the Phoenix Suns, nearly won a championship. Are those things directly related? We can’t say, but we’re sticking with plants just in case. And now Paul is making it even easier for everyone – and people who might find plant-based eating expensive, complicated, or out of reach – to do the same through a collaboration with vegan food company Koia.
vegoutmag.com

NBA’s Chris Paul Teams up with Koia to Bring Vegan Options to Underserved Communities

Chris Paul has joined forces with the top-selling plant-based beverage brand as a way to implement positive changes in underprivileged communities. NBA’s Chris Paul teams up with Koia to bring vegan options to underserved communities. Paul has invested in the 100% plant-based beverage brand as a way to further his goal of providing better access to healthy foods for all and to promote awareness about the benefits of a plant-based lifestyle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z & Chris Paul Raise $3 Million Investment For Vegan Brand

Jay-Z has added yet anothervegan company his portfolio with a large investment in Misha’s Kind Foods through his Marcy Venture Partners firm. NBA star Chris Paul also helped raise the $3M seed money for the company, according to Veg News. Misha’s vegan approach focuses on products “made from organic cashew...

