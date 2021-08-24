NBA All-Star Chris Paul Is Putting Vegan Vending Machines on HBCU Campuses
Professional basketball player Chris Paul—who currently plays point guard for the Phoenix Suns—recently invested in beverage brand Koia and is bringing its plant-based shakes to the campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Under the new partnership, Paul will introduce a Koia vending machine filled with its nutrition-packed, plant-based beverages at HBCUs that Paul has relationships with. The initial pilot program will launch this year with a greater roll-out planned for 2022.vegnews.com
Comments / 0