Former Celtics assistant Scott Morrison to be next head coach of NBL's Perth Wildcats

By Justin Quinn
 8 days ago
Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison has been hired to be the new head coach of the Perth (Australia) Wildcats of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Australia and New Zealand (not to be confused with the defunct US league of the same name that merged with the Basketball Association of America to become the NBA), per MassLive’s Brian Robb.

Morrison left the Celtics after a four-year stint with the Celtics as an assistant, having joined Boston in 2017 after serving as head coach of their developmental affiliate in the NBA’s G League (the Maine Red Claws — now known as the Maine Celtics) for three seasons.

Morrison takes over something of the NBL’s version of the Celtics, with the Perth Wildcats the league’s winningest franchise with 10 titles to their name, and 37 consecutive postseason appearances, an unmatched feat in Australian sports.

Morrison just so happens to share his name with the top politician in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, which the former Celtics assistant finds humorous.

“If the shoe was on the other foot and my favourite Canadian team hired Justin Trudeau to coach the team I think I’d get a great kick out of that, so I don’t blame anybody for laughing,” he joked via ABC Australia’s Blake Kagi.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

