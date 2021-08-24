Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Mosque bombing convict wants transgender identity recognized

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of master­minding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity.

Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari, who was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges related to the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017.

Hari, 50, of Clarence, Illinois, said gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing, according to court documents.

“She strongly desired making a full transition but knew she would be ostracized from everyone and everything she knew,” Hari’s defense attorney, Shannon Elkins, wrote in the documents. “Thus, as she formed a ragtag group of freedom fighters or militia men and spoke of missions to Cuba and Venezuela, Ms. Hari secretly looked up ‘sex change,’ ‘transgender surgery,’ and ‘post-op transgender’ on the internet.”

Elkins said Hari bought military fatigues for her so-called missions but purchased female clothing for a planned trip to Thailand for male-to-female surgery, the Star Tribune reported. Hari was living a double life, Elkins said.

Elkins cited these as factors in asking U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank to give Hari no more than the minimum 30-year prison sentence, not the life term prosecutors have requested.

Hari also asked for an amended prison placement based on her transgender identity, but the details of the request are under seal.

Hari’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Two Illinois men also charged in the case pleaded guilty.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

554K+
Followers
306K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
State
Illinois State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Men#Mosque#Hate Crime#Gender Dysphoria#Ap#The Star Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Thailand
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
LawMyStateline.com

Pediatricians sue Biden over transgender mandate for children

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Over 3,000 pediatricians have filed suit against the Biden administration for a health care mandate that would require medical professionals to provide gender-related services despite medical objections. Under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which broadened the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and...
Texas Statelawandcrime.com

Texas Inmate Wants Baptist Pastor to ‘Lay Hands Upon Him’ at Moment of Execution. The Fight May End Up at SCOTUS

John Henry Ramirez is a 37-year-old death row inmate scheduled for execution on Sept. 8 for the 2004 stabbing death of Pablo Castro. Now, Ramirez is asking a court to rule that his spiritual advisor be allowed to “lay hands upon him at the time of his death.” His attorney anticipates that the case may soon reach the Supreme Court of the United States.
Washington StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Washington Man Convicted of Strangling Transgender Teen on Date

A jury in Washington state found David Bogdanov, 27, guilty on Friday of killing transgender 17-year-old Nikki Kuhnhausen in 2019. The pair had connected on Snapchat before meeting up but Bogdanov flew into a rage after discovering she was transgender during a sexual encounter in the back of his car. He strangled her with the cord of a cellphone charger; her body was discovered six months later in forestland. Bogdanov claimed he acted in self-defense because Kuhnhausen reached for his gun during a struggle, but the jury didn’t buy his version of events. Kuhnhausen’s death led to the passage of the Nikki Kuhnhausen Act in Washington, which outlaws use of the so-called “panic defense” in LGBTQ+ homicides. Bogdanov was convicted of second-degree murder and malicious harassment, which is a hate crime in Washington.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Kazakh Inmates Maim Themselves To Protest Prison Conditions

QYZYLORDA, Kazakhstan -- Five inmates at a prison in southern Kazakhstan have maimed themselves to protests conditions there. Relatives of the prisoners told RFE/RL on August 11 that the men hurt themselves 'to protest the pressure and humiliation' they face at Correctional Colony ZS-169/5 in the city of Qyzylorda. Officials...
Nebraska Statefox42kptm.com

Nebraska joins 19 other states in LGBTQ lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nebraska joined 19 other states in a lawsuit against the Biden Administration, where they are looking to stop directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people. Those directives range from transgender girls participating in sports to the use of school and workplace bathrooms that...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Fox News

Minnesota mosque bomber identifies as transgender woman, seeks lower sentence due to 'internal conflict'

The founder of a militia group who was convicted of bombing a Minnesota mosque in 2017 now wants to be legally recognized as a transgender woman, as her public defender asks a federal judge to grant the minimum sentence on the grounds that gender dysphoria and online anti-Muslim content fueled an "inner conflict" leading up to the attack, according to court documents.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
KROC News

Bloomington Mosque Bomber Declares Transgender Status

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The militia leader convicted of masterminding the bombing of a Minnesota mosque is asking a judge to legally acknowledge her transgender identity. Emily Claire Hari was previously known as Michael Hari. Hari was found guilty last year of civil rights and hate crime charges in the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington in August 2017. According to court documents, Hari says gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation fueled her “inner conflict” when she was convicted in the bombing.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Jailed Minnesota mosque bomber now identifies as a woman and says gender dysphoria drove her to attack

A right-wing militia leader, facing life in prison for orchestrating the 2017 Minnesota mosque blast in the United States, now identifies as a woman, as per court documents. Emily Claire Hari, the 50-year-old leader of the group ‘White Rabbit,’ who was previously known as Michael Hari, alleged that a "combination of gender dysphoria and right-wing misinformation" fuelled her "inner conflict" during the time she was convicted for bombing the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Centre.
Illinois Stateqrockonline.com

Illinois Courts Side With Transgender Woman In Lengthy Hobby Lobby Case

The Illinois Appellate Court is siding with a transgender woman in a case that has lasted a decade. Meggan Sommerville works at the East Aurora Hobby Lobby, where she has been banned from using the women’s bathroom. The court ruled recently that Sommerville has the right to use the women’s room at work. Hobby Lobby has the option of appealing the case to the Supreme Court of Illinois.

Comments / 0

Community Policy