The Buffalo Bills' already thin depth chart at wide receiver will be down two more players in the short term. According to a report Tuesday from the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein have been removed from the team's facility and will have to go through a five-day re-entry process because they were close contacts of a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for Covid-19. ESPN's Adam Schefter said defensive tackle Star Lotulelei also was sent home and will need to go through the re-entry process. According to the report, the training staff member who tested positive was vaccinated.