Katy, TX

Katy area football teams return to action after eventful 2020

By Jack Marrion
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast meeting: Katy 28, Clear Springs 13 (2020) Notes: It is only fitting to open the 2021 season with the defending state champions playing on Mike Johnston Field. Due to unusual circumstances, the last time the Tigers took the field was during the same calendar year, made more memorable by their 51-14 rout of Cedar Hill in the Class 6A Division II championship game. Katy gets to celebrate state title No. 9 as it welcomes Clear Springs in a rematch of last year’s season opener. The Chargers were one of two teams to hold Katy to less than 30 points before winning the District 24-6A title. This is the teams’ fifth meeting and for the fourth consecutive year. Katy has controlled the series, including wins of 59-7 and 49-7 in 2018 and 2019.

www.houstonchronicle.com

