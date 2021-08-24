Theravance Stock Drops; Ulcerative-Colitis Drug Doesn't Meet Endpoint

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report today announced that JADE DARE (B7451050), a 26-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, multi-center Phase 3 study, met its co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. The study showed that abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to dupilumab in each evaluated efficacy measure and had a safety profile consistent with previous studies. The head-to-head study was designed to directly compare the efficacy of abrocitinib 200mg versus dupilumab 300mg, in adult participants on background topical therapy with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). Abrocitinib 200mg was administered by once-daily oral tablet and dupilumab was administered by subcutaneous injection every other week following a 600mg induction dose.
