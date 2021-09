Doja Cat and SZA have achieved a new record with their collaboration, “Kiss Me More.” The romantic pop song featured on Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her has proved to be a fan favorite as it continues its reigns on the charts. According to the Chart Data Twitter account, the track has surpassed Brandy and Monica’s iconic 1998 duet “The Boy Is Mine” for the longest-running all-female top 10 collaboration in Billboard Hot 100 history. .@DojaCat and @sza's "Kiss Me More" is now the longest running all-female top 10 hit in Hot 100 history, passing @4everBrandy and @MonicaBrown's "The Boy Is Mine". — chart...