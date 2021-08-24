Amanda Davis joined us for our parenting moment to talk tips for school bus safety. This topic is near and dear to her heart, because two years ago, her 6-year old daughter with special needs was left on the bus on her way to school. The bus driver forgot to unload her off the bus at the school. She was left alone and buckled on the bus for almost three hours. When the driver returned to the bus and saw that Amanda’s daughter was still on the bus, she immediately brought her to mother and explained what had happened.