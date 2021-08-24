Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Victoria P.’s Self-Elimination Was Messy & Weird Bachelor In Paradise Art

By Ariana Romero
Refinery29
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor felt. . The tension of the season was defined by loopy infighting between Peter’s women — like Victoria Paul, Alayah Benavidez, and Victoria Fuller — more than any true romantic turbulence with the actual Bachelor (at least until Fantasy Suites). Then, once Peter’s love story imploded on countless fronts, the franchise as a whole moved on and back to Bachelor form.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Weier
Person
Victoria Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Bachelor In Paradise#Fantasy Suites#Right Reasons#Sweatsandpizza#Emur Lob#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsCosmopolitan

The Three Couples Who Get Engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Are....

At this point you've invested six full hours of your life into the chaos that is Bachelor in Paradise, and perhaps you're ready to cut to the chase. As in: who actually ends up together at the end of this mess? Thanks to Reality Steve, we know exactly who, so buckle up because this is officially a spoiler dump.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

'Bachelor in Paradise' star is exposed for having a boyfriend at home and leaves the show early

On Bachelor in Paradise Monday night, Victoria Paul, whom some may remember from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, was being a little shady on the beach. With the first rose ceremony of the season quickly approaching, and with the roses in the men's hands this week, Victoria P. was getting a little nervous about the fact that she hadn't made a connection with someone. Ultimately, she decided to just find a guy, any guy, who was vibing with her, to secure a rose in order for her to stay.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Gets "Rejected" and Another Woman Exits Amid Boyfriend Rumors

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments. Demi's fortunes dramatically fell and then, um, rose during the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. On Monday, Aug. 23, the alum of Colton Underwood's season officially made her grand entrance in Mexico, with date card in tow. Ultimately, she decided to invite Brendan, much to Natasha's chagrin, although Brendan made it clear midway through the date that maybe he shouldn't have accompanied Demi after all.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Bachelor In Paradise: The Real Reason Joe Amabile And Kendall Long Split

After a year-long hiatus from "Bachelor in Paradise," fans are more excited than ever for former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants to head to the beach in Mexico to find love and start drama. The Season 7 cast features a few former "Bachelor in Paradise" cast members: Tia Booth, who appeared on Season 5 and had a short-lived fling with Colton Underwood; Demi Burnett, who appeared on Season 6 and was in the franchise's the first same-sex relationship shown on the show; and Becca Kufrin, who wasn't a cast member on "Bachelor in Paradise," but was the Season 14 lead on "The Bachelorette."
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Greg Grippo Walked Off The Bachelorette

Katie Thurston's season of "The Bachelorette" has been filled with tears, intimate moments, and self-exits. In last week's episode, fan-favorite Michael A. — the widowed father of 4-year-old James — left the show citing needing to go home and be with his son as the reason for his early departure. Katie invited Andrew S., another fan favorite, to come back on the show after eliminating him before the hometown dates, but he declined her offer.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Who Ends Up Engaged After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7? SPOILERS

SPOILER Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. More than two years after Season 6 premiered, Bachelor in Paradise is finally back with a new season — which means there will be plenty of romantic moments, tearful exits, and lots of drama as the singletons attempt to find love on the beach in Mexico.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 sneak peek: Are Abigail and Noah a match?

With the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise 7 coming in just a matter of hours, why not share a sneak peek about a potential couple?. Entering this season, it already feels like Abigail Heringer is going to be a fan favorite. We know there were a lot of people who wanted to see her be the Bachelorette after making it so far on Matt James’ season of the show. She had an inspirational story and there was some chemistry there, but she never got proper time in the form of a one-on-one date.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Bartender Wells Adams’ Soon-to-Be Wife?

Wells Adams made his television debut during the premiere of Joelle “JoJo” Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and was ultimately sent home in Week 6. But he hadn’t given up on finding love that fast. Later that year, Wells tried his luck on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and though his romance with Ashley Iaconetti looked promising, their relationship soon fizzled, and Wells was sent packing, yet again.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: One Season 7 Couple Caught Dating Before The Show Is Apparently Still Together

Spoiler alert! This story discusses rumors about Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise from episodes that have not aired yet. You’ve been warned!. With contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette facing such slim odds that they’ll actually be the ones finding love with the series lead, many often end up finding and dating each other outside of any televised format. It makes sense — they’ve all been through the same vetting process, and they’ve had a shared experience of what it’s like to date someone in such a unique setting. Bachelor in Paradise capitalizes on that, providing cast-offs with a second chance at love, with viewers getting to see their favorites continue the journey they originally set out on, with Brendan Morais and Pieper James currently being the vets in question.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Kristin Cavallari Is Dating Singer Chase Rice: Inside Their "New" Romance

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Calls Divorce the "Hardest Decision" She's Ever Made. All eyes are on Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice. The Laguna Beach alum and the "Lonely If You Are" singer are dating, E! News can confirm. According to a source, the stars—who both reside in the Nashville area—have been spending time together for a little over a month. "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new," the insider tells E! News. "She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."
Relationshipstvinsider.com

Which ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Are Still Together?

After a tumultuous year for the franchise, Bachelor Nation is ready to return to Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 kicks off on August 16, with 23 Bachelor and Bachelorette castoffs hoping to find love in the tropics. (Meanwhile, David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon will take turns emceeing the proceedings, now that Chris Harrison has given up hosting duties.)
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Michelle Young Makes ‘Bachelorette’ History During Newest Season

Michelle Young is the new Bachelorette and she’s already making history on the show! This time, she’s celebrating with Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. This year, Bachelor Nation got two different Bachelorettes. First, was Katie Thurston of course. Katie found love on her season with Blake Moynes and the two have been happy ever since. Next up is Michelle Young.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Bri Springs Confirms Her Relationship Status After Hanging Out With Greg Grippo

Watch: "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One. Bri Springs isn't letting this Bachelor Nation outing put a thorn in her actual relationship. The former Bachelor contestant, who competed on Matt James' season of the ABC dating series, quickly cleared the air after photos surfaced online of her spending time with Bachelorette star Greg Grippo—who recently shocked fans after he abruptly exited Katie Thurston's season. According to images posted on the Instagram account, Bachelor Nation Scoop, Bri and Greg were spotted hanging out in New York City over the weekend.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Greg Grippo Family Reportedly Replies To Reality Steve About ‘The Bachelor’

Things are getting intense as Bachelor Nation wonders and speculate who will be named as the next Bachelor. Reality Steve came forward and said he’s heard that the new lead will be Greg Grippo. Of course, fans know Greg from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans accused Greg of “gaslighting” her when he ultimately up and left the show. Katie herself even threw that term around and let him have it on After The Final Rose. Steve seemed fairly certain Greg would be the new lead. In fact, he said he would be very surprised if he wasn’t The Bachelor. Now, reports are flying around that one of Greg’s family members responded to Steve. What is going on?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Sean and Catherine Lowe Share Their 'Bachelorette' Predictions and Advice for Post-Show Love (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to success stories from The Bachelor franchise, Sean and Catherine Lowe are often at the top of fans' lists. The two first met when Sean made his debut as the Season 17 lead, and they quickly bonded over their shared senses of humor. The pair got engaged in Thailand during the finale — with a Neil Lane sparkler, of course — before literally riding off into the sunset on an elephant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy