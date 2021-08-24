Cancel
Marvel's Shang-Chi is so fun, I hate I can't call it a must-see

By Joan E. Solsman
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a globe-trotting martial arts romp. Like Black Panther before it, Shang-Chi lays its groundwork in the best elements of a Marvel movie and then elevates them with specificity all its own. Playfully blending genres, it layers action and humor on a deceptively honest story about one family's reckoning with grief, for the best kind of summer popcorn flick.

MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
MoviesVariety

Before Seeing ‘Shang-Chi,’ Here’s Everything You Need to Know From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is something of an anomaly within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in that when the title character makes his debut in theaters on Sept. 3, it will be with zero preamble from the world that’s been established by Marvel’s previous 24 features and four TV series on Disney Plus. Even Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel got nominal shout-outs before they showed up in their solo movies, but, as “Shang-Chi” makes clear from the outset, Simu Liu’s eponymous master of kung fu has been living a life of deliberate anonymity while Marvel’s superheroes have been saving the universe.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Marvel President Kevin Feige Addresses China’s Biggest ‘Shang-Chi’ Concerns

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige addressed Chinese fans’ most pressing concerns about the upcoming “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in a recent interview. Feige held an exclusive 14-minute-long interview in English with the well-regarded veteran Chinese film critic Raymond Zhou on the day of the film’s U.S. red carpet premiere (it’s out widely on Sept. 3), which shone a spotlight on China’s biggest gripes so far about the film. “Shang-Chi” doesn’t yet have a China release date, and it’s unclear whether it has formally passed censorship. Past franchise successes prove that crossing that hurdle into the world’s largest film...
MoviesCinema Blend

3 Reasons Why A Star Wars And Marvel Crossover Shouldn't Happen

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney owns two of the largest pop culture franchises in the world, and if the powers that be really wanted to, they could marry the Star Wars and Marvel universes into one shared franchise. In fact, the head writer for Marvel's What If...?, AC Bradley, recently spoke about how he pitched the idea about incorporating a Star Wars character in on the action, only to be shut down.
MoviesThrillist

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Is a Welcome Jolt of Energy for the MCU

The most awe-inspiring Marvel movie in quite some time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in a bit of a rut lately, struggling to find itself again after the close of a very long universe-altering saga that bid farewell to the old team while introducing the first few members of the new one, as well as struggling to film anything in the midst of a pandemic to lure audiences to their streaming service. The long-awaited offerings since Avengers: Endgame, delayed a year or more and ranging in quality from prettygood to downrightterrible, have kept the series in standby mode, treading water until we get to the next big thing. Never before has Marvel's model of essentially using one film as a commercial to tease another been so transparent. By contrast, the martial arts cinema-inspired Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, from director Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12, Just Mercy) and out in theaters Friday, September 3, combines a back-to-basics superhero origin story with an artistic sensibility that feels totally new.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige’s Reportedly Adamant That Shang-Chi Isn’t Going To Disney Plus

Looking at the Scarlett Johansson situation, which is a long way from being resolved and could still result in an industry-wide shift in terms of re-negotiating talent contracts for projects designed for a theatrical release that end up getting send to streaming instead, it’s surely too late for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to be awarded a Disney Plus Premier Access debut.
Movieshypebeast.com

Kevin Feige Says 'Black Panther' Paved the Way for 'Shang-Chi'

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the success of Black Panther paved the way for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Speaking to Empire in a recent interview, Feige recalled the response Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman received when the film first came out back in 2018. “I remember seeing a viral video when the Black Panther poster first came out,” he explained. “It was some young men in a movie theatre overwhelmed with excitement at seeing the poster, and it was moving because people were excited about the movie we were making. But it was also a harsh realization that they were reacting that way because they had not seen it before. So Panther really coalesced the notion of, ‘Everybody deserves to see themselves portrayed in these larger-than-life ways.’”
MoviesComicBook

New Marvel's Shang-Chi Teaser Trailer Reveals New Abomination Footage, Confirms Release Date

Marvel fans have been wondering if they'd ever see Tim Roth's Abomination on-screen in MCU again, considering he was teased for a bigger role at the end of The Incredible Hulk but hardly anyone from that cast is still a part of the franchise. Naturally, it came as a bit of a shock when the towering character showed up in the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, fighting in a ring against Wong, Doctor Strange's partner in the mystic arts. The first trailer for Shang-Chi showed just a glimpse at Abomination, but a new teaser is giving fans an even better look at the villain's return.
TV SeriesComicBook

Daredevil: Will Marvel Studios Reboot or Make Netflix Show Canon?

Sooner or later, Matt Murdock is going to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Depending on who you talk to, the return of Ol' Hornhead could even come back as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. In fact, fans of Charlie Cox's take on the Man Without Fear are already debating on if the character already appeared in the trailer for the Spidey sequel. With the inevitable return of Murdock on the horizon, we've got to ask the question — what version of the character is going to appear?
TV SeriesBBC

What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Spider-Man Episode Was Canceled for Being 'Too Dark''

There is a misinformed belief that animation means a child friendly end product, but as many recent animation series such as Godzilla Singular Point, The Killing Joke and more have shown, sometimes things can get very dark very quickly. It looks like Marvel's What If...? series was almost in danger of breaking the beloved Disney PG-13 boundaries with one intended Spider-Man episode idea which had to be scrapped. The episode brought to life the comic arc that actually saw Peter Parker becoming a spider in something reminiscent of The Fly.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Wanda Will Reportedly Be Almost Unstoppable In Doctor Strange 2

Kang the Conqueror may be in play as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Avengers-level threat, but it still hasn’t been confirmed if the time traveling warlord is the most powerful character in the franchise. Having initially bestowed Captain Marvel with that honor, Kevin Feige then changed his mind and named Wanda Maximoff as top of the food chain, which became clear during the events of WandaVision.

