New Research Center Aims To Put More Bugs In Our Food System — And Maybe On Our Plates

indianapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation, IUPUI is partnering with food companies and other universities to research insect farming. Due to overpopulation,...

AgricultureFairfield Sun Times

Hydroponics Reveals That Organic Food Is About Ideology, Not Sustainability

Organic food producers, which eschew synthetic pesticides for "natural" ones, regularly market their products as more sustainable than conventional offerings, but they're not. An analysis of 71 studies by Oxford University researchers revealed that organic milk, cereals, and pork generated higher greenhouse gas emissions per product. A more damning study published in 2018 found that organic peas farmed in Sweden have a 50% larger impact on climate change than conventional peas. Organically-farmed winter wheat is even worse – it's almost 70% more intensive. Driving these differences is that fact that organic farming has lower yields for almost every crop type. When it comes to the foods that provide the bulk of humanity's calories – corn, wheat, and most vegetables – yields with conventional agriculture are more than 25% higher. Put simply, there's not currently enough arable land to feed the world with organic food. Either millions – or even billions – would starve or more rainforest would need to be chopped down to clear land for agriculture. Neither option sounds very sustainable.
trentondaily.com

TerraCycle Partners to Plant 60,000+ Trees Across the U.S.

Herbal Essences and Trenton-based international recycling leader, TerraCycle, are installing 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and planting over 60,000 trees throughout the United States. In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for...
Environmentpfonline.com

NASF/AESF Foundation Research Project #122: Electrochemical Approaches to Treatment of PFAS in Plating Wastewater: 1st Quarterly Report

Editor’s Note: For 2021, NASF-AESF Foundation Research Board has selected a project on addressing the problem of PFAS and related chemicals in plating wastewater streams. This report covers the first quarter of work (January-March 2021). A printable PDF version of this report is available by clicking HERE. Introduction. This project...
Wildlifepctonline.com

UF/IFAS Researchers Explain Science Behind Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

VERO BEACH, Fla – South Florida residents seeking science-based information about genetically modified mosquitoes can access a new, online resource from University of Florida scientists at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory. “Genetically Modified Mosquitoes” is the latest publication on Ask IFAS, UF/IFAS’ Electronic Data Information Source (EDIS) peer-reviewed site,...
WildlifeNational Science Foundation (press release)

The 'phytoplankton factory' -- from nutrients to algae growth

Study provides new insights into the base of the marine ecosystem. All life starts at a small scale, including life in the ocean. Microscopic plants called phytoplankton form an important base for the marine ecosystem, and ultimately determine how fish stocks develop and how much atmospheric carbon dioxide is taken up by the ocean. Understanding the base of the marine ecosystem is important for two essential questions for the future of the human population: nutrition and climate.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

How to measure nitrogen in green pastures

Both chemical fertilizers and cover crops can help build the nitrogen content in soil. But cover crops come with many other benefits, like improving soil structure and boosting beneficial microbes. Researchers at Cornell University are looking at ways to help breed better cover crops, also known as green manures, that...
SciencePhys.org

New study shows how engineered nanomaterials degrade, persist in environment

A new study published today in the journal Environmental Science & Technology finds that exposing certain nanomaterials to light can influence their environmental transformation, fate and, ultimately, their toxicity. The discovery provides new insights into the behavior of engineered nanomaterials and how they can be better designed for numerous commercial applications without impacting the environment or human health.
WildlifeYubaNet

Research reveals location and intensity of global threats to biodiversity

Using a novel modeling approach, new research published in Nature Ecology and Evolution. reveals the location and intensity of key threats to biodiversity on land and identifies priority areas across the world to help inform conservation decision making at national and local levels. IIASA scientists are part of a team...
illinois.edu

Less salt, more protein: Researchers address dairy processing's environmental, sustainability issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers say the high salt content of whey – the watery part of milk left behind after cheesemaking – helps make it one of the most polluting byproducts in the food processing industry. In a new study, chemists demonstrate the first electrochemical redox desalination process used in the food industry, removing and recycling up to 99% of excess salt from whey while simultaneously refining more than 98% of whey’s valuable protein content.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Coastal Grape Growers Can Use Less Water During Drought

California coastal grape growers could cut irrigation water by half without affecting yield or quality. Replacing 50% of the water lost to evapotranspiration is most beneficial to grapes' profile and yield. California grape growers in coastal areas can use less water during times of drought and cut irrigation levels without...
Indiana Stateindianapublicradio.org

No County In Indiana Offers ‘Adequate’ Access To High-Quality Early Learning

No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early Learning Indiana. The Closing the Gap report looks at several factors to calculate communities’ early learning resources, including how many seats are available, quality of programs, affordability and how many options families have.
Agricultureknowtechie.com

Farming Simulator 22 – Raising agricultural awareness through gaming

The modern world is going through several issues such as climate change. Agriculture plays a vital role in climate change. It currently generates 29% of total greenhouse gas emissions which is the root cause of global warming. Climate-smart farming is now in existence and that’s what is going to shape up the future.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Harvesting failed crops as forage

Many producers across the state are planning to harvest failed grain crops as much-needed forage for livestock as South Dakota continues seeing warmer than average temperatures and limited rainfall. While drought-stressed crops can still be used as forage, there are many factors to consider before harvesting, specifically soil health and...
Birmingham, ALuab.edu

Plant AI project aims to bring food to tables and students into science

You may not care who At4g31330 hangs out with, but odds are your grandchildren might. The world’s population is predicted to surpass 9 billion halfway through this century. To feed all those people, a group of British and American researchers wrote in a 2019 paper, “we need to increase world food production by at least 60% using the same amount of land, by 2050.”
Wildlifettu.edu

Biologist Studying Nematode Bacteria for Possible Solution to $100 Billion Problem

Amanda M.V. Brown has received a joint National Science Foundation/ U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to study how bacteria affect the tiny worms. Farmers around the world know the devastating impact of plant-parasitic nematodes. These tiny worms feed on plants, ruining an estimated 25% of the world's crops and costing roughly $100 billion in damage each year.
purdue.edu

Purdue Health Sciences researchers develop bioaerosol sampler for faster, more accurate virus and bacteria detection

While development started before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aerosol Research Lab of Jae Hong Park, assistant professor in the Purdue University School of Health Sciences, has created patented technology that can collect and analyze bioaerosols rapidly and conveniently in the field environment. Bioaerosols are airborne biological particles that include fungal spores, bacteria and coronaviruses causing COVID-19.
HealthFlorida Star

Commonly-Used Pesticide Could Be Partly Responsible For Obesity Crisis: Study

HAMILTON, Ontario — An increased calorie intake or eating in larger quantities are the probable answers when considering the cause of obesity. However, research has found that it may also come down to whether one buys indigenously or locally grown food or picks imported vegetables at the store so long as the latter has been sprayed with a commonly-used pesticide that undermines metabolism.
AgriculturePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Using Human Proteins Helps Potatoes and Rice Grow 50% Bigger

According to a new study from the University of Chicago, Peking University, and Guizhou University, inserting a gene linked to human obesity and fat into crops could help them grow bigger and ampler. Modifying plant RNA is a promising strategy to dramatically improve plant growth and crop yield, the group explained in the study published in the journal Nature.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

USDA updates CFAP 2.0 for poultry and specialty crop producers

The Department of Agriculture Tuesday announced Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2, or CFAP 2, funds for contract livestock producers and specialty crop growers. CFAP 2 assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19. USDA announced $1 billion is available through the program to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for revenue losses in 2020.

