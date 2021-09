Justin Tucker has been one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers for a long time now, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon. Tucker fielded questions from fans last week during joint practices between the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers, and suggested he isn’t anywhere near finished with his career. The Ravens kicker, who will turn 32 in November, had a joking tone to his comments, but there was probably some truth to it when he said he hoped his Hall of Fame induction was still 20 years away.