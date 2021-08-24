Cancel
These Chefs Are on a Mission to Decolonize West African Food

By James Patterso n
cntraveler.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When asked “Where is imperialism in Africa?” former president of Burkina Faso Thomas Sankara said the answer was simple. “Look at your plates, at the imported grains of wheat, rice, and millet—that is imperialism.” Sankara’s advocacy for African self-dependence in everything from politics to food was considered revolutionary in the 1980s, but today, his message is championed across Western Africa as chefs begin to liberate their craft from the pall of history.

