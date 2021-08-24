These Chefs Are on a Mission to Decolonize West African Food

Street hawkers are found almost everywhere in many big cities in Asia and can commonly be found alongside the side of the road selling a variety of goods and foods. Most of the time, the food sold by these street hawkers can rival or even surpass the quality of food found in many restaurants. Due to this, food from these vendors are hugely popular in many places in Asia. In America, hawkers peddling food by the side of the streets are much more rare and almost impossible to see outside of huge cities like New York. Seeing this lack of street hawkers, an establishment was created in the Bay Area called Hawker Fare.