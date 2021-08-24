Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Amanda Gorman Is Ready to Bring Her Poetry to the White House, This Time as President

By Grayson Gilcrease
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Gorman knows the power that words can hold. "It's often language makers who create a rhetoric for movement. They create a new type of dialect in which people can communicate shared dreams even if those shared dreams have yet to be realized," the 23-year-old shared as the cover star of WSJ. Magazine's fall women's fashion issue. "That's what happened at the Lincoln Memorial when Martin Luther King Jr. stepped up on it and started speaking. Just words — vibrations in the air — but to completely revamp the American image with his speech," she added. "I wasn't trying to be the next Martin Luther King. I was just trying to understand my duty as a poet, to bring honor back to that space and bring honor back to what we want from our country."

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Amanda Gorman
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The White House#Wsj#Lincoln#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Presidential ElectionETOnline.com

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Says She Wants to Run for President

Amanda Gorman has long been planning her run for president. The 23-year-old poet covers WSJ. Magazine's Fall Women's Fashion Issue, and reveals that she's been eyeing the country's highest office since she was 11, when a teacher jokingly suggested the idea. "You’re right," she recalls telling the teacher who said...
Presidential ElectionElite Daily

Amanda Gorman Opened Up About Her Plans To Enter Politics

Amanda Gorman has a pretty impressive CV. She’s done basically everything — from graduating from Harvard and performing at President Biden’s inauguration to making the New York Times Best Sellers list and landing a major modeling contract with IMG. However, the former National Youth Poet Laureate might be setting her sights on something even bigger: the White House. In a recent interview, the 23-year-old poet talked about her political aspirations. So will Amanda Gorman run for president? The odds are looking pretty good.
Books & Literatureyr.media

Amanda Gorman Creates Poetry Award for Students

Poet Amanda Gorman is giving back with a new creative writing award for high school students who submit an original poem with the chance of winning $10,000. The Amanda Gorman Award for Poetry is in partnership with Penguin Random House, which will also release Gorman’s forthcoming children’s book and poetry collection.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@JohnLocke

Trump’s Re-Election Prospects Evaluated

Tevi Troy scours political history books to get a sense of President Trump’s prospects for re-election after his close loss in 2020. Will Donald Trump run for the White House again in 2024? The possibility looks likely to roil Washington over the next few years—complicating life for other Republican hopefuls and creating a confounding set of challenges for the GOP’s political-operative class.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘These people are freaks’: Former Fox News analyst compares network to bar scene in Star Wars

United States Army Lieutenant Colonel Ralph Peters called Fox News guests “freaks” in a special tell-all programme about working for the network.On the show titled Fox and the Big Lie: Trump returns to campaign trail amid ‘stolen election’ lawsuits, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Mr Peters said: “When I left, the guests got more and more bizarre, more distasteful”.Mr Peters worked at Fox News for years as a military analyst, until 2018 when he accused the network of “assaulting our constitutional order and the rule of law”.In the room where talking heads would wait to speak to pundits on the show, it...
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
TV & VideosOk Magazine

Gretchen Carlson, Eboni K. Williams & Condoleezza Rice Being Eyed As Possible Replacements For Meghan McCain On 'The View'

With The View gearing up for its 25th season, all eyes are on who will replace Meghan McCain’s empty seat at the hot topics table. Although executive producer Brian Teta spilled they are “taking a little time” to find the right fit, he did give a sneak peek of some of the ladies who could potentially be in the running for the full-time gig.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Kamala Harris’ cackling is Joe Biden’s job security

Vice President Kamala Harris’s team canceled press access to her remarks to US troops at Pearl Harbor on Thursday — surely because it feared yet another disaster for the veep at the site of a terrible attack on America, the same day as the horrors in Kabul. Harris is just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy