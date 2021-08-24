Amanda Gorman Is Ready to Bring Her Poetry to the White House, This Time as President

Amanda Gorman knows the power that words can hold. "It's often language makers who create a rhetoric for movement. They create a new type of dialect in which people can communicate shared dreams even if those shared dreams have yet to be realized," the 23-year-old shared as the cover star of WSJ. Magazine's fall women's fashion issue. "That's what happened at the Lincoln Memorial when Martin Luther King Jr. stepped up on it and started speaking. Just words — vibrations in the air — but to completely revamp the American image with his speech," she added. "I wasn't trying to be the next Martin Luther King. I was just trying to understand my duty as a poet, to bring honor back to that space and bring honor back to what we want from our country."