Nevada State

GPR Ventures purchases third property in growing Northern Nevada market

Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

144,000-square-foot industrial facility has been home of Bruce Aerospace since 1987. GPR Ventures has purchased a 144,000-square-foot manufacturing building located at 101 Evans Ave. in Dayton, just 12 miles east of Carson City. The building is 100 percent leased by Bruce Aerospace, an elite producer of leading-edge “plug and play” aircraft interior lighting systems, which has occupied the facility since moving its operations from Southern California to Nevada in 1987. The new purchase is the commercial real estate investment firm’s third in Northern Nevada and its 31st acquisition overall.

