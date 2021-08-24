How Neon Is Shining Bright With Its Pandemic-Proof Business Model – Talesbuzz
With the global film industry in a state of flux amidst unprecedented shifts in the production and distribution landscape, Tom Quinn’s indie label Neon isn’t just weathering the storm, it’s completely thriving. Currently in its fifth year of operation, the production and distribution company is quietly riding high after debuting three titles to critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival last month: Julia Ducournau’s gutsy and provocative body horror Titane, which notably earned Neon its second consecutive Palme d’Or win after Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 win for Parasite; Tilda Swinton starrer Memoria, which tied for Jury Prize; and anthology feature The Year Of The Everlasting Storm, one of the 10 productions that Neon greenlit since the beginning of the pandemic (yes, you read that right). Its festival pickup A Chiara also won Directors’ Fortnight.talesbuzz.com
