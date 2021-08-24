‘We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire’: Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of ‘The Other Two’ & Working With Molly Shannon

Things are looking up for Drew Tarver’s character Cary Dubek as the The Other Two kicks off its second season on HBOMax. The gay brother to a Justin Bieber–esque teen superstar (and now gay son to a famous talk-show host, played by Molly Shannon), Cary is still on a Sisyphean quest to become a serious actor, but he has at least booked a set of hosting gigs and found himself his first boyfriend, played by theater’s own Gideon Glick. But as the comedy about the pitfalls of fame quickly reveals, that’s definitely not enough to keep Cary satisfied. He and his sister, Brooke (Heléne Yorke), spend the second season clinging to the small amount of success they’ve already gotten while trying to look out for their oblivious mother and brother, and reckoning with aspects of their personal lives they don’t really want to confront.