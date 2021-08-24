Cancel
‘We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire’: Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of ‘The Other Two’ & Working With Molly Shannon

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS Local)– Brooklyn resident Heléne Yorke has found success on the big stage of Broadway and in TV shows such as “Graves,” “The Good Fight” and “Masters of Sex” and she’ll be back on TV this week with the return of her comedy series “The Other Two.” Season two will stream on HBO Max after airing on Comedy Central in 2019. The show is created by Comedy Central Productions and tells the story of two siblings named Cary and Brooke who are searching to find their way in life after their teenage brother becomes a famous internet sensation overnight. Season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26.

