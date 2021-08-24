Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Jennifer Lopez Is Making ‘A Big Effort’ To Blend Families – As Ben Affleck Shops For An Engagement Ring?!

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez FINALLY going to live their happily ever after?. If you’ve been following the Bennifer reunion, you know they’ve blown through a lot of major relationship milestones VERY quickly. But instead of moving too fast, it feels more like they’re making up for lost time after almost 20 years apart. So it’s not necessarily a surprise to hear they’re taking things to the next level… although you may be surprised to hear just what level we’ve reached!

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Harry Winston
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Co#Blended Family#Argo#Block#Fayesvision Wenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Go Shopping Amid Serious Marriage Discussions: Photos

Shop ’til you drop. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted indulging in some retail therapy after insiders revealed their serious discussions about getting married. The two were seen holding hands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 24, as they went shopping. Lopez, 52, wore her hair in a bun with a black and white houndstooth Tom Ford skirt, black turtleneck tank top and matching black and white sunglasses. She finished the look with mesh black stiletto heels that gave the 5’5 star several inches of height while walking with her 6’4 boyfriend.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Jennifer Lopez Puts Her Love For Ben Affleck On Display With New Jewelry

Jennifer Lopez is not afraid to put her love for Ben Affleck on display — even if it literally spells his name. On Saturday (July 31), Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 48, were vacationing around Portofino, Italy and the pop superstar was seen wearing a Foundrae "BEN" necklace. She matched the piece with a flowy white sundress, large sunglasses and more white-gold jewelry. Lopez was first seen wearing the necklace while celebrating her birthday with the actor aboard a boat.
Los Angeles, CAElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck kiss as they say goodbye

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot keep their hands — or lips — off each other. Bennifer 2.0 was photographed sharing a passionate kiss outside of Affleck’s Los Angeles manse Tuesday after spending the day together to celebrate his 49th birthday, which was Sunday. The “Jenny From the Block” singer,...
CelebritiesABC News

Matt Damon responds to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion

While Bennifer fans are elated by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reunion, Matt Damon may be the biggest supporter of them all. During an appearance on "The Carlos Watson Show," the host asked if he thought the couple was going to last. "No one's pulling harder than I am," the...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Jennifer Garner Doesn't Regret Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Sadly, the two announced their plan to divorce in 2015 just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary and one month after reports surfaced that Affleck was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny. (Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they had been "separated for months" before the nanny rumors.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy