Jennifer Lopez Is Making ‘A Big Effort’ To Blend Families – As Ben Affleck Shops For An Engagement Ring?!

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez FINALLY going to live their happily ever after?. If you’ve been following the Bennifer reunion, you know they’ve blown through a lot of major relationship milestones VERY quickly. But instead of moving too fast, it feels more like they’re making up for lost time after almost 20 years apart. So it’s not necessarily a surprise to hear they’re taking things to the next level… although you may be surprised to hear just what level we’ve reached!