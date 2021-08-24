Into The Spider-Verse’ Producer Teases Live-Action Cameos
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller has teased potential live-action Spider-Man cameos for the Spider-Verse sequel. One of the most memorable superhero films to come out in the last decade, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse did a perfect job of capturing the Spider-Man mythos whilst also introducing viewers to the Spider-Verse: a reality in which multiple Spider-people can co-exist at the same time. The film would have been great a way to see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men interact with one another as Into The Spider-Verse had no shortage of Spideys.talesbuzz.com
