Into The Spider-Verse’ Producer Teases Live-Action Cameos

Fans are absolutely losing their minds over the absence of – and anticipation for – the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. Despite the fact that Sony Pictures has offered no teases or timelines for when the first trailer for the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be released, fervor over its arrival has been bubbling over the last few months, and hit a fever pitch over the last few weeks. It culminated in the trailer leaking online in an incredibly low-quality format on Sunday night, which Sony subsequently scrubbed from the internet. And yet that intensity remains. Fans are demanding to see the Spider-Man trailer. And it surely cannot live up to this level of hype.