Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney’s CRUELLA will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers from August 27

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. Hello, Cruel World. Starting Friday, August 27, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers will be able to enjoy the movie event that kicked off the summer, Disney’s “Cruella.” All the fun, fashion and edge served up by Academy Award® winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson will be available for streaming again and again, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Gillespie
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Michelle Wright
Person
Dana Fox
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruel World#Disney Hotstar Premium#Disney Hotstar Vip#Academy Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Disney releasing Cruella 4K Blu-ray Steelbook – how to buy

Disney is celebrating the home video release of Cruella in style. The Hundred and One Dalmatians live-action prequel movie is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release on top of streaming, but Zavvi has the exclusive on a 4K Ultra Steelbook version. This version is now £32.99 and packed with special...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Cruella 2 Should Take Inspiration From Another Hit Disney Remake

Disney has found success after success when it comes to creating live-action versions of its popular animated properties, and evidently the studio has decided that the recent live-action prequel story Cruella was another hit. While the normal metric of box office success simply doesn't work to determine winners anymore, Disney has already given the greenlight to Cruella 2, and Emma Stone will be back to play the iconic fashionista once again. But what sort of story is Cruella 2 going to tell?
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Is Adding 15 New Movies And TV Series This Week

Disney Plus is adding 15 new titles across its final two hauls of August. The Mouse House’s streaming service has a ton of original TV content on its way the week beginning August 25th, as well as a handful of new movies debuting on Friday. Check out the full itemized list of everything that’s coming to the platform this Wednesday and Friday below and then scroll down for further info.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Best Family Movies To Watch On Netflix

If you need a break from your regular Friday night binge and The Suicide Squad isn’t your cup of tea, now is the perfect time to hop over to Netflix and put on a good old-fashioned family film. Sometimes you just need that warm, fuzzy feeling only family movies can provide, the one that reminds you of what’s really important in life.
Moviessrdtf.org

Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced

Black Widow finally has an India release date. Disney+ Hotstar announced Saturday that the Scarlett Johansson-led Marvel movie will be out September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Funnily enough, that’s also the global release date for the next Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio’s first with an Asian superhero in the lead. Marvel fans in India will be treated to two movies on the same day, with one (Black Widow) skipping cinemas entirely while the other (Shang-Chi) is exclusive to cinemas. Disney’s contractual agreements and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are resulting in some odd release strategies, I must say.
MoviesSignalsAZ

REEL Film Nerds Episode #232: “Jungle Cruise”

Welcome Wednesday fellow movie buffs! Today Mike, Matt, and our returning special guest Mags sit down and chat about Disney’s latest ride turned movie, Jungle Cruise. Not cruising topics include diverse movie characters, animal sounds, and ScarJo’s lawsuit. Have you ever wondered if The Rock and The Blunt have chemistry...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Free, Cruella, Night, Outsiders

Following its August 13th theatrical-only exclusive window, 20th Century Studios and Disney’s “Free Guy” will be coming to all major digital platforms on September 28th followed by a disc release on October 12th. The disc will include two deleted scenes, an extended scene, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. [Source: 20th Century Studios]
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Cruella' to stream at no extra charge on Disney+ Friday

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The live-action adventure, Cruella, will be available on Disney+ for no extra cost starting Friday. Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, the film is set in 1970s London and serves as a prequel to the 101 Dalmations franchise. It is "about the rebellious early days of...
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Docks Early on Digital, Aug. 31; and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD, Nov. 16

Experience the Adventure in a New Way With Expedition Mode!. Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, arrives on all major digital platforms on Aug. 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 16. “Jungle Cruise” fans can set sail on a rollicking thrill ride in stunning Ultra HD quality and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, with never-before-seen bonus footage, including 11 deleted scenes, bloopers and featurettes. In addition, families can watch the adventure in a fun, exciting new way with Expedition Mode.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release Maestro starring Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh

If surviving in this world comes at the cost of admitting to a world of lies, what will you choose? After making waves with blockbuster Hindi and Tamil films, Disney+ Hotstar brings its first big-ticket Telugu film Maestro, for its new and existing subscribers. Featuring a lineup of the immensely talented cast, including actors Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh, Maestro is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer, Andhadhun. The suspense thriller, Maestro, explores a series of mysterious events that change the course of life for a blind pianist caught in a fix to report a crime that he should not know of. Mahati Swara Sagar’s music and Merlapaka Gandhi’s astounding direction is sure to take viewers on an entertaining ride with this suspense thriller, coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.
TV SeriesSeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Cruella,’ ‘Love and Monsters,’ ‘NYC Epicenters,’ Ted Bundy drama ‘No Man of God’

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It co-stars Emma Thompson as the reigning haute couture designer and features a wild sense of costume design. (Disney+)
Moviesimdb.com

Here’s How You Can Go About Watching ‘Cruella’ Online for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After debuting in movie theaters in May, and on Disney+ Premier Access for...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Cruella’ and ‘American Rust’

Cruella will be available free to Disney+ subscribers on Aug. 27. It stars Oscar winners Emma Stone (La La Land) and Emma Thompson (Howard’s End). The live-action film centers on the rebellious early days of one of cinema’s favorite villains: Cruella de Vil. Cruella is set in 1970s London amid the punk-rock revolution and follows a young grifter named Estella. Her design flair catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a terrifying fashion legend (Thompson). Their relationship causes Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the revenge-hungry Cruella.
MoviesComicBook

Cruella Streaming Free for All Subscribers This Week on Disney+: See Spot, New Poster

Disney+ confirms the date Cruella is streaming free for all subscribers with a new spot featuring the arrival of Emma Stone's "Queen of Mean." The live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel-slash-reboot, about the rebellious early days of the fashionista Cruella de Vil, was released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access over Memorial Day weekend at the price of $30 for at-home audiences. Disney confirmed Monday it adds Cruella to the Disney+ library at no additional cost for subscribers on Friday, August 27, revealing a new poster and spot teasing the free streaming release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy