Disney’s CRUELLA will be available to Disney+ Hotstar subscribers from August 27

If surviving in this world comes at the cost of admitting to a world of lies, what will you choose? After making waves with blockbuster Hindi and Tamil films, Disney+ Hotstar brings its first big-ticket Telugu film Maestro, for its new and existing subscribers. Featuring a lineup of the immensely talented cast, including actors Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha Natesh, Maestro is the official remake of Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte starrer, Andhadhun. The suspense thriller, Maestro, explores a series of mysterious events that change the course of life for a blind pianist caught in a fix to report a crime that he should not know of. Mahati Swara Sagar’s music and Merlapaka Gandhi’s astounding direction is sure to take viewers on an entertaining ride with this suspense thriller, coming soon to Disney+ Hotstar.