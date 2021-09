The Government has announced plans to reshape the UK’s data laws in an effort to boost growth and increase trade post-Brexit.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said it hopes the measures, which include new data partnerships with the US and other countries, will get around existing trade barriers associated with data rules.In the wake of Brexit, the Government said it wants to move “quickly and creatively” to develop partnerships around the world which will make it easier for UK firms to exchange data with key markets and fast-growing economies.It said it hopes the changes can help...