The 2021 Homecoming Festivities will be on Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 2 p.m., with the parade followed by the football game at 7 p..,m at Chester Ray Stadium with queen coronation at halftime. The theme is Decades of Disney and the parade will go down Main Street, USA. Parade entries need to register starting at 1:30 p.m., at the registration table in the United Methodist Church parking lot.