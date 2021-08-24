Human, swine waste pose dual threats to water quality after flooding
A study that monitored surface waters in the wake of 2018's Hurricane Florence finds that waters contaminated by fecal bacteria were affected by both human and swine waste. "We found that surface waters in eastern North Carolina were more likely to face dual contamination than to be contaminated by either human waste or swine waste by themselves," says Angela Harris, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.www.sciencedaily.com
