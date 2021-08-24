Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Drinking sufficient water could prevent heart failure

Science Daily
 9 days ago

Staying well-hydrated throughout life could reduce the risk of developing heart failure, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2021. “Our study suggests that maintaining good hydration can prevent or at least slow down the changes within the heart that lead to heart failure,” said study author Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, US. “The findings indicate that we need to pay attention to the amount of fluid we consume every day and take action if we find that we drink too little.”

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Water Intake#Cholesterol#Middle Age#Esc Congress 2021#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
Swedenamericancraftbeer.com

Brain Switch Discovered That Can Prevent Binge Drinking

A brain trigger has been discovered which can turn off the pleasure center that leads to binge drinking. But it can also turn it on. A group of scientists at Linkoping University in Sweden have identified a small group of nerve cells in the center of the amygdala, an area of the brain already known to drive the body’s “fight or flight” response, which when manipulated, can cause us to either binge drink or abstain.
Diseases & TreatmentsWebMD

More Evidence Ties Gum Disease With Heart Disease

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research offers further evidence of a link between gum disease and heart disease. The ongoing Swedish study previously found that gum disease ("periodontitis") was much more common in first-time heart attack patients than in a group of healthy people. In this follow-up...
Food & DrinksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Research links 'holiday heart syndrome' to drinking alcohol

A study has found that consuming alcohol, even as little as one can of beer or one glass of wine, can quickly increase the risk of a common type of cardiac arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation in people who have a history of the condition. Doctors have long suspected a...
Healthgentside.co.uk

Expert reveals why drinking water won’t prevent your hangover

From preventing hangovers to nursing them, we all have 100 tricks up our sleeves, most involving at least a few glasses of water. But, it seems that our efforts are mostly in vain as dehydration doesn’t actually cause hangovers. Molecular biologist Patrick Schmitt has questioned everything we know about hangovers,...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Guidelines on heart failure management

The European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure are published online today in European Heart Journal. This was the first ESC Guideline to include patients as full members of the task force. Approximately 2% of adults worldwide have heart failure....
Drinksmarthastewart.com

Drinking Three Cups of Coffee Each Day Could Boost Your Heart Health

Brewing and drinking a few cups of coffee might already be a part of your daily routine, but if it's not, now's the time to reconsider your morning beverage routine. According to a new study, there are actually major health benefits associated with consuming up to three cups of coffee each day. Per CNN, recent research debuted at the European Society of Cardiology annual stated that those who drink between half a cup to three cups of coffee each day lessened their risk of developing heart disease and dying from from heart disease and stroke than those who didn't drink this beverage at all.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID long-haulers may be at risk for severe kidney disease

COVID-19 long-haulers—even those who experienced mild cases—are at significantly increased risk for substantial declines in kidney function, such as organ damage and chronic and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), according to a study today in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Long COVID-19 consists of lung and other organ...
WorkoutsRunnersWorld

Exercise Can Lower Your Risk of Sleep Apnea, New Research Shows

Being physically active and spending fewer hours watching TV could substantially lower your risk of developing obstructive sleep apnea, new research suggests. An activity like running during the day can reduce how much fluid you retain at night—which means less pressure on the lungs when you’re sleeping. The Centers for...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy