Syracuse, NY

Syracuse alum makes history as New York’s first female governor

By Sydney Gold
thenewshouse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Kathy Hochul became the first female governor of New York, before she served as Lt. Gov. under Andrew Cuomo, and Representative for the 26th congressional district of New York, she was a student at Syracuse University. An active member of Student Association (SA) throughout her undergraduate career, Gov. Hochul, known then as Kathy Courtney, earned the respect of her colleagues on SA, chasing initiatives like a boycott on the bookstore to naming the newly erected Dome after alumni Ernie Davis.

www.thenewshouse.com

Comments / 0

 

