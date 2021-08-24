Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Warzone update 1.41 patch notes: Pre-game lobby loadout changes

dexerto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surprise update has been released for Warzone and Modern Warfare, bringing with it the return of an old feature. Warzone’s Season 5 update brought with it new Perks, weapons, map changes, and a Rush-inspired Gulag. While many players are still getting to grips with all these new features, many fans will want to know what is in the new 1.41 patch. Unlike previous updates, 1.41 doesn’t have a long list of bugfixes or weapon balance changes.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Loadout#Plunder#Modern Warfare#Raven Software
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

JGOD’s OTs 9 Warzone loadout turns SMG into a “close-range beast”

Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his deadly Warzone OTs 9 loadout that melts players in close-quarters combat. Warzone’s Season 4 Reloaded update finally saw the introduction of the OTs 9 SMG. It may still be early days for this pint-sized SMG, but the OTs 9 continues to be a decent pick for those that enjoy lightning-fast fire rates, high mobility, and great reload speeds.
Soccerattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company: Season 3 Patch Notes

Rogue Company has just kicked off its third season, named the Kyoto Job. With the start of each new season, there’s always some particular theme that goes alongside it. Last season’s theme revolved around this ongoing “Rogues versus Justicar” plot, introducing Mack, one of the new characters in the game. Ronin ended up being arrested by Mack, thus leading to her Battle Pass-exclusive skin in the game.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Update 2.28 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mojang revealed this patch that is known as 1.17.11 (Bedrock) overall on their feedback website today and specified it was first coming to Xbox consoles and would be coming to other platforms in the coming days. However, it has already now arrived on PS4 as well. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.28.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Best Streetsweeper loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Oh, shotguns. At times, they have dominated the landscape of Warzone. The Streetsweeper had its time in the sun earlier in 2021, but it’s no longer the monster it was. Don’t fret though; the Streetsweeper can still clean out a building like no other. If you want to revisit it, we’ve got you covered with our guide to the best Streetsweeper loadout in Warzone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

First balance patch of Apex Legends Season 10 nerfs the Prowler and L-Star

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence already has players excited due to the launch being one of the smoothest Season launches. The server held up, no accidental event launches, and no unplayable characters. That said, with all the changes to the meta, there were a few things out of balance. The biggest one of those things being Seer’s tactical being too powerful, but Seer’s kit won’t be touched until next week in another balance patch. This week is focusing on weapon balancing and bug fixing and will be completely live by the end-of-day. Let’s take a look at everything the patch is doing.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Hunt Showdown Update 1.31 Patch Notes Details: What’s New in the August 12 Update

Hunt Showdown was updated to version 1.31 by Crytek today. You can find the full patch notes for this update here. After a major patch was implemented for the game, Crytek has now followed it up with an update aimed at fixing the white temporary orbs reported in the game. Crytek also explores some of the issues the players are facing including but not limited to Clues not appearing in Dark Sight, Poison bug, some freezes that have been reported, and so on.
Video GamesNME

‘Fallout 4’ mod adds grab based attacks for players and enemies

A mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4 adds grab attacks that players can use for flair or tactics. The mod was posted on Nexus Mods by user Elzee and adds over 80 grab attacks. PCGamesN spotted the mod which “changes all human killmoves to normal combat skills, including all weapons and H2H”. All non-kill moves have also been updated.
Video GamesIGN

Nerf: Legends - Official Exclusive Announcement Trailer

Nerf: Legends is a new first-person shooter inspired by Hasbro's Nerf toy line. It's scheduled to release in October 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Players will have the chance to gear up with a variety of existing Nerf weapons from the Mega, Ultra, and Elite lines. Nerf: Legend's intense single-player campaign will feature a multitude of challenges and boss battles across 19 different locations. Alternatively, players can hop into 4v4 team-based, or eight-player free-for-all online multiplayer matches to put their skills to the test. Nerf: Legends will also support cross-platform play, and it's available to pre-order now.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Warzone Best EM2 Loadout: What is the best attachment setup?

The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone is here, with new guns, modes and gameplay tweaks to enjoy. One new addition is the EM2 assault rifle, which was first introduced in Black Ops: Cold War. Now it’s in Warzone, you might want to use it across the Verdansk terrain. We’ve got the best EM2 loadout with all the attachments you’ll want, so you can use the new gun to its full ability.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Valorant update 3.03 patch notes: Viper fix, map updates, more

VALORANT patch 3.03 brings some heavily awaited map updates, Viper bug fixes, and more. Below are the full patch note details. Similar to the last three patches, Riot has only made a few subtle changes to VALORANT in patch 3.03. Previously we’ve seen a huge update follow after some minor patches, and with the next patch supposedly being the release of Episode 3 Act 2, we should expect some pretty big changes.
Video GamesInverse

One long-range Warzone loadout blows the game wide open

The highlight of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is the addition of two new primary weapons, including the EM2 and TEC-9. While the TEC-9 hasn’t lit the game’s meta on fire, the EM2 is now one of the top dogs within the assault rifle category thanks to its fast time to kill (TTK). It’s a slower assault rifle that almost feels like an LMG at times, but depending on how you build it, you can greatly improve many of its downsides.
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Here’s Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five’s Patch Notes

The patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone season five are here, following the game’s update yesterday. Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone has kicked off, and like any new season in a game, it means a lot of changes are afoot. Today, Raven Software has published the full patch notes for Warzone, highlighting everything that’s changed in the game.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Here are all of the game modes in Splitgate

Following its launch on consoles late last month, Splitgate has been revitalized with thousands of new players testing out the free-to-play arena shooter for the first time. As a mix between Halo and Portal, the gameplay is quite unique. On top of that, there’s a huge range of modes to play—some familiar, others new.

Comments / 0

Community Policy