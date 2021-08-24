Cancel
Gage Growth Reports 130% YoY Revenue Growth For Q2, Strong Margins, Net Loss Of $9.4M

By Jelena Martinovic
 8 days ago
Michigan-based cannabis premium brand and operator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTC:GAEGF) reported its financial results Tuesday for the three months ended June 30. "In the second quarter of 2021, Gage had a strong performance across all financial and operating metrics," Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage, said. "We continue to grow rapidly while substantially improving our margins as evidenced by our quarter over quarter gross margin improvement since the fourth quarter of 2020."

