Gage Growth Reports 130% YoY Revenue Growth For Q2, Strong Margins, Net Loss Of $9.4M

Caleres Inc. reported sales improved 34.7 percent in the second quarter ended July 31. The gains were driven by a 35.8 percent sales increase in the Famous Footwear segment and a 30.2 percent increase in its Brand Portfolio segment.In a statement, Caleres said that the company continues to capitalize on positive consumer demand trends and accelerated recovery in the footwear marketplace, achieving sequential growth in revenues and gross margin and delivering its most profitable quarter to date. The company said it made impressive progress toward its balance sheet goals, paying down $100 million of debt, bringing its total amount of debt reduction to $340 million since early 2020, reducing its credit facility borrowings to $100 million at quarter-end.”The Caleres team continued to execute at a high level during the quarter, achieving another significant sequential increase in sales and delivering earnings well in excess of pre-pandemic levels,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO. “This exceptional performance was led by record-setting quarterly results at Famous Footwear, which, in a single quarter, delivered operating earnings that exceeded full year 2019. Driving these results, Famous Footwear achieved a more than an eight-percent increase in revenue, a more than 100 percent increase in return on sales and a 670-basis-point increase in gross margin to reach approximately 50 percent versus the same period of 2019. Complementing Famous Footwear’s outstanding performance, our Brand Portfolio surpassed its operating earnings for the same period of 2019, led by strong and improving earnings results from key leadership and emerging brands, including Vionic, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, and Blowfish Malibu.