What Does Kelly Clarkson Really Think Of Ariana Grande Joining The Voice?

It's no secret that Ariana Grande's illustrious makeup looks stop many dead in their tracks (as does her music, of course). This is why we were quaking in our boots when we first saw Grande trademark the name R.E.M Beauty, her rumored beauty line, and a very cute callback to her hit single, "R.E.M.” which was released back in 2018. Not long after, billboards in Times Square were spotted, a very secretive Instagram and Twitter popped up, and a mysterious website under the same name launched.