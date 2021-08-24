Cancel
Zanesville, OH

Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Callahan

By Vensil & Chute Funeral Home
WHIZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara “Bobbi Jo” Callahan, 88, of Zanesville, died on Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at The Oaks at Bethesda. Born July 15, 1933 in Dresden a daughter of the late Kermit and Mary (Pritchard) Stuller and a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School. Bobbi Jo worked at Goldens Dress Shop in Coshocton, retired after 20 years of service as a social worker for Coshocton county and then worked at the Longaberger Company clinic. She was Methodist by faith and had a passion and gift for decorating and loved to shop. Bobbi Jo loved her friends and family.

whiznews.com

