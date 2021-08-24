Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Callahan, 88, of Zanesville, died on Monday morning, August 23, 2021 at The Oaks at Bethesda. Born July 15, 1933 in Dresden a daughter of the late Kermit and Mary (Pritchard) Stuller and a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School. Bobbi Jo worked at Goldens Dress Shop in Coshocton, retired after 20 years of service as a social worker for Coshocton county and then worked at the Longaberger Company clinic. She was Methodist by faith and had a passion and gift for decorating and loved to shop. Bobbi Jo loved her friends and family.