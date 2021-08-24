Cancel
Report: Bills WR Cole Beasley Out Five Days Due to COVID-19 Close Contact

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been removed from the team practice facility after a close contact with a member of the Buffalo training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the New York Daily News's Pat Leonard. Both Beasley and fellow wideout Gabriel Davis will be out of...

