Michigan has the 12th highest lung cancer death rate in the country, according to officials at Beaumont Health, and Beaumont doctors in Trenton are working to change that. Lung cancer kills more Americans than any other cancer. There were 218,520 new lung cancer cases in 2018 and a whopping 142,080 deaths. The new case rate is 53.6 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC, and the death rate is 34.8%. For comparison, while female breast cancer has a much higher new-case rate at 126.8, the death rate is much lower, just 19.8.