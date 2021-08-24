Cancel
Kennett Square, PA

Moreno-Diaz, Antonio - (1) Count Possession of Marijuana and 1 additional charge

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

Antonio Moreno-Diaz, 21, of Kennett Square was arrested and charged with violations of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act (Act 64), after he was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia, following a traffic stop of a vehicle he was the passenger in. The incident occurred on August 19, 2021 at approximately 7:30PM, in the 600 Block of West State Street, Kennett Square Borough. Antonio Moreno-Diaz was released pending issuance of a summons. Charges filed at District Court 15-3-04.

chester.crimewatchpa.com

