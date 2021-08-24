Cancel
Public Safety

Vandalism - Theft Attempt - Clay Township

 9 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP P869. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 08/23/21 at approximately 1132 hours NLCRPD responded to the Blue Bell Laundry located at 2002 W Main Street for a vandalism not in progress. Reporting party stated that at some point between 0655 hours and 0915 hours someone had entered the laundry and smashed the lock on the change machine. At approximately 0755 hours a white Dodge Dakota (4) door possibly an early to mid-2000 model was observed pulling into the parking lot from north bound 322. A white male with is then observed entering the building wearing black shorts, a grey sweatshirt, and a beard with a medical mask. The male walks directly over to the dollar bill change machine with a tool and is observed trying to force the lock for a couple of minutes. The male then goes back out to his pick-up truck and comes back in with his head covered up by his hoodie over his head carrying a 'tool bag'. The male then moves a chair under the security camera and covers it up with black tape, the male then moves the chair to the other camera and covers that camera up with tape as well.

